The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 9-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over Cheyenne Central Friday night and a 1-0 win over Cheyenne East Saturday afternoon in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings and have given up just one goal this season.
On Friday, Thunder Basin matched up with No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central and earned a big conference win. The Bolts totaled 28 shots in the game, coach Lyle Foster said.
Cena Carlson gave the Bolts the lead in the 25th minute with a goal assisted by Macy Schomer. Brady Deimling added an insurance goal in the 34th minute assisted by Brooke Dunham.
Against Cheyenne East, the Bolts' lone score came from an unassisted goal from Peyton Roswadovski.
The weekend sweep brings the Bolts to 7-0 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the field for a crosstown match with Campbell County on Tuesday.
The Bolts and Camels will kick off at 5 p.m. at CCHS.
