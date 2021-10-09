The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams hosted Kelly Walsh for a home dual Friday afternoon at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. The Camels beat the Trojans 92-85 while the Bolts fell 120-55.
Campbell County won nine of the 12 events, including six individual events and three relays. Thunder Basin's Ellee Greene won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 191.10.
For the Camels, Berkeley Christensen and Allison Granat each won two events during the meet. Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 0.3 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.75. Granat won the 100-yard freestyle (58.41) and 50-yard freestyle (26.39).
Haily Creary won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.99 and Skye Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.73.
In relays, Granat, Rehard, Creary and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:59.41, Christensen, Rehard, Granat and Zoe Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.30 and Christensen, Gallion, Creary and Pfaff won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:53.67.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will have one regular season meet before the conference meet Oct. 22-23. The Camels and Bolts will host the Gillette Invite at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at Campbell County Aquatic Center.
