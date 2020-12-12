Gillette College rodeo coach Will LaDuke always knew Cole Elshere was special.
In 2008, LaDuke thought of Elshere as one of the best high school saddle bronc riders in the country. It was then that LaDuke offered Elshere a full-ride scholarship to become a Pronghorn.
This week, 10 years after Elshere moved on from Gillette College, LaDuke checked in with his former saddle bronc rider. But he wasn’t calling to say hello. LaDuke called Elshere to wish him luck as he competed in the 2020 National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
“He just gave me some advice. I was rodeoing for him 10 years ago, but he’s still apart of my rodeo team now,” Elshere said. “He knew what it took to be a winner and what the mindset needed to be, he really coached me in that aspect and helped me understand that I really deserved to be at this level that I’m at today.”
While Elshere admits he’s gotten off to a slow start at the 10-day rodeo event, the Gillette College alum is thankful to be able to compete against the toughest competition in the world. Elshere said each participant must compete in an event for all 10 days.
“You have to be at the highest level for 10 days in a row plus you’re riding on the toughest horses you would find anywhere,” Elshere said. “I’m mostly just focusing on how I’m riding and not really the outcome.”
Heading into the seventh day, Elshere was tied for 11th place in saddle bronc riding with a score of 81.5. Though the goal is always winning, Elshere said merely being able to compete at the NFR is a reminder of how nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it.
“This has always been my dream and to be able to live out my dream has been amazing,” Elshere said. “I’ve been able to do what I loved doing in high school and it’s what paid for me to go to college, so to just be able to keep doing it has been great.”
LaDuke has been the one and only rodeo coach for the Pronghorns since the team was created in 2006. It’s now the only sport standing after the Northern Wyoming Community College District cut all other athletics this summer.
LaDuke said seeing a former alum is a great way to recruit rodeo talent to the Gillette area.
Elshere was the first Pronghorn alum to participate in the NFR in 2014, LaDuke said.
“It really helps you promote your program,” LaDuke said. “It was not a surprise that Cole was able to do this for a living. Cole was far and away one of the best bronc riders at the collegiate level so I figured he’d make the transition to the professionals as easily as he did.”
Elshere stood out to LaDuke as soon as he got to Gillette. The Faith, South Dakota, native would take on challenges others on the team wouldn’t dare, LaDuke said.
“Cole was different than a lot of the other kids,” LaDuke said. “He really looked forward to getting on the horses that some kids are scared of or backed away from but he was always game to get on as many as he could.
“You could just tell he wanted it a little bit more than a lot of them.”
The best aspect of coaching rodeo has been the lifelong relationships LaDuke has been able to build with his current and former rodeo members.
“You become friends with a lot of kids and it lasts a long time after college,” LaDuke said. “I stay in touch with a lot of people, but Cole is sure special. He’s a good kid raised right that comes from a really good bronc riding family.”
