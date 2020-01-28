For the first time since Nov. 15-16, the Gillette Wild secured two victories in a series over the weekend.
Gillette (18-20) defeated the Butte Cobras (6-33) at Spirit Hall Ice Arena on Friday by a score of 11-6, then came back to win 9-4 Saturday.
Wild forward Declan Young recorded a hat trick in each game and had 11 points in the two games. Teammate Tyler Kaminski notched three goals and four assists on the weekend.
In the first game, Wild goalie Shane Phillips saved 14 of 19 shots, and then goalie Luc Haggit came in during the second period and stopped 17-18. The Wild had 82 shots on goal in the game.
Goalie Brad Muzarelli started the second game and played the whole game. He saved 21-25 shots on goal, while the Wild tallied 57 shots on Butte goalie Aiden Waal.
With the sweep, Gillette is still in fourth place in the Frontier Division with 36 points. The Yellowstone Quake is fifth and threatening for the final playoff spot with a 16-19 record and 35 points on the season.
Gillette plays next at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Missoula Junior Bruins at the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula, Montana.
