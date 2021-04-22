The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won the first crosstown matchup of the season with Campbell County 6-0 Thursday night at CCHS.
The Bolts took an early lead off a goal from junior Cade Ayers less than seven minutes into the first half. Four minutes later, senior Ian Tucker added another goal to make the score 2-0 where it would stay going into halftime.
In the second half, Ayers scored his second goal of the night seven minutes in to push the Bolts' lead to three goals. Campbell County continued to hang around but struggled to find offensive opportunities against Thunder Basin's solid defense.
The Bolts finally ran away with the win by adding three more insurance goals in the last 15 minutes of the game. Angel Ontiveros, Sergey Pfiel and Garner Gauthier all scored their first goals of the game to bring the game to its final score of 6-0 in Thunder Basin's favor.
The Bolts improved to 10-0 on the season and have still yet to give up a goal. The Camels fell to 3-6 on the season and 3-2-0-3 in conference play.
