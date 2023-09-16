Campbell County's boys team took sixth with 10 points while the girls took eighth in the regional tennis tournament on Friday and Saturday.
For the boys singles, Jaxon Richert went 1-2 in three matches. He lost his first match to Cade Queen of Powell 6-0 in two-straight sets. He bounced back with a win over Natrona County's Zach Chenevert 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set.
Richert lost to Ethan Palmer from Kelly Walsh in two sets. Palmer won the first set 6-0 and the second 6-1 to move on.
Cooper Lemm, the No. 2 for the Camels singles, matched up against Nathan Preator from Powell in his first match, losing 6-4 in the first set and 6-2 in the second. Lemm lost his second match in two sets as well, the first being 6-3 and the second 6-2.
The Camels earned the majority of their points on the their top doubles team. Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson came in as the first seed finished fourth. They won their first game in two sets, 6-1 for the first and 6-0 in the second. The duo had a hickup in their second game when they lost to the duo from Powell. The first set ended 7-5 in Powell's favor and the 6-4 second set sealed the game.
The duo stayed alive after a win over Thunder Basin's top team in three sets. The Camels won 6-2 in the first before the Bolts team flipped the score in the second set. To secure a top-four finish, the Camels won 6-4.
Sheridan's top doubles team got the better of them in the third-place game, winning 6-4 and 7-5 in two sets. The fourth-place finish earned the team 6 points.
The other boys' doubles team of Leland Jenkins and Tayten Walker lost their first game 6-1 and 6-0. They did a little better but lost 6-1 in consecutive sets against Powell's No. 2 doubles team.
For the girls, Sam Torres, the Camels' top singles player, lost 6-0 in consecutive sets against Taylor Nokes from Kelly Walsh. She then faced Lachelle Lee of Powell and lost 6-0 in the first set before fighting to a 6-4 loss in the second set.
Gracie Ranum, who also faced a first-seeded Kelly Walsh singles player, lost to Harper Kilinger 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second. Ranum lost 6-3 in the first set to Cecily Ross of Jackson and 6-1 in the second.
The Camels' top girls doubles team of Kendall Mills and Yasmin Rodriguez lost their first match to the top Kelly Walsh team in two sets. The first set ended 6-0 and the second came 6-2. The Camels lost against Natrona County's top doubles team 6-0 in the first set and 6-1 in the second.
Esmeralda Araujo-Martinez and Cheryl Martinez lost 6-1 in their first set and 6-0 in their second set of their first match. They lost in their second match with a 6-0 loss in the first set and a 6-2 loss in the second set.
Sydney Schafer and Rylie Heibult lost to Sheridan's third doubles team 6-2 in the first set and 6-0 in the second. The duo faced Natrona County's third doubles team and lost 7-6 in the first set and 6-3 in the final set.
The Camels will stay in Gillette for next week's state tournament hosted at both Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
