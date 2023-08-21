The split of Campbell County High School that opened Thunder Basin has been hard on all Camel sports, but the once dominant Camels football team has faced some of the worst of it.
Since the split, Campbell County hasn’t finished a season with a winning record. The past two years, the Camels have capped their seasons at four wins. Things have not gone well for the purple and gold.
But there is a renewed optimism and belief in this year’s Camel team, for two big reasons. For one, they have a new head coach in Orah Garst, and two, they have one of the best quarterbacks in the state in Mason Drube.
Garst came to Gillette from Lincoln, Nebraska where he worked with Scott Frost. At this stop, Garst learned a lot about developing quarterbacks. When he took the job that led him home, Drube stuck out.
It isn’t just Drube that Garst sees major potential and talent in. His biggest takeaway from the summer workouts and preseason practices are how talented the Camels team is.
It’s been challenging for Garst to compare where he sees his team is at considering he’s been out of the Wyoming high school game for so long. But there are always positives that point themselves out.
“In regards to the things — the coach talk — the effort, the intensity, it was more than I could’ve hoped for,” Garst said. “I’m really, really excited.”
Several of the players said that the team looks a lot faster this year than previously. Garst said that the team’s athleticism and talent stand out, even when the public perception says otherwise.
“I’m excited for all the talent around here — we got talent everywhere,” he said. “It’s not a player issue, it’s on us (coaches) now. We can’t screw it up. They’re going to do their part, we just have to put them in the right position.”
In addition to the outside talent, Garst said that the trenches have been impressive through practices. Garst said the Camels have several big, strong kids on the offensive and defensive line this year.
Led by leaders at the top of the roster, the Camels have a strong group, one that is particularly strong in the trenches. The Camels feel good about where this team is at and where it can be. It all starts with some hustle in practices.
“I feel like it’s not lackadaisical like it was last year,” senior left tackle Wyatt Herther said. “We’re coming out here to play, not mess around.”
Practices are high intensity and the players are excited to practice, compete and get better. It’s signs of a living program. After struggling for so many years, complacency can set in with any team at any level.
But a new coach, an invigorated desire to win and the arm of a college-bound quarterback can quickly snap a team out of the cycle of complacency.
“If we get out to a slow start, you’ve got to jump on him and everybody responds quickly,” Aidan Dorr said. “That’s a huge part of the practice. Once we’re going, we’re all going.”
There are some new weapons on offense, not to mention an entirely new offense in general. Despite having to learn the playbook this summer, Drube said he’s feeling comfortable in Garst’s system, as is the rest of the team.
The playbook and the offense is a lot. Herther called it tidy and said that each player has a specific place to be. But the group is finding success with it and the teammates around Drube have faith in the junior quarterback.
“There’s new things that are going to change us for sure,” Drube said. “I feel great, I feel comfortable back (behind the offensive line). Last year was obviously a learning curve, but I feel great back there.”
As for the defensive side of the ball, the leadership will carry the defense. Dorr said that last year some players weren’t ready to step up, whereas now, guys from all across the depth chart are ready to make a play.
“Everybody is ready to go, everybody is ready to make a play,” Dorr said.
For the seniors especially but for all Camels, it’s more than about just wins. These players have seen Campbell County athletics through its toughest moments. For them to be able to work hard and change both the attitude and culture around the school. That includes going both ways and playing as much football as they can.
