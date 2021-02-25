The Campbell County High School boys basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, beating cross-town rival Thunder Basin 68-57 Thursday night at CCHS.
While the game didn't mean much in terms of playoff implications, the game still had a playoff atmosphere and was a back and forth contest up until the final minutes. The Camels took an early 20-13 lead after the first quarter but Thunder Basin tied the game late in the second quarter and eventually gained a 32-31 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Campbell County regained the lead going into the final quarter up 43-41. The Bolts again battled back again and tied the game 55-55 with 3:29 left to play on a 3-pointer from junior Deegan Williams, but the Camels were able to ice the game late at the free throw line to give Campbell County the win.
Leading in scoring for Campbell County was Luke Hladky with 23 points, followed by Tanner Lemm with 19, Austin Robertson with 11 and Jefferson Neary and Gabe Gibson with five apiece.
For Thunder Basin, Williams led the way with 22 points, followed by McKale Holte with 11, Andre Felton with 10 and Ryan Baker with five.
The Campbell County win splits the season series between the two Gillette schools after the Bolts beat the Camels 67-58 last month. The Camels are ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while the Bolts are ranked No. 4.
The series will go one game longer as the teams will rematch in the first round of the Northeast Regional Tournament in a win-or-go-home contest at 4 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Basin High School.
For more about the upcoming regional tournament matchup between Thunder Basin and Campbell County, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Saturday's print edition.
