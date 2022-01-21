The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team started the conference season with a big 60-24 win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night on its home court.
The Bolts took a big 25-8 lead in the first quarter and took a 46-13 lead into the locker room at halftime. Thunder Basin grew its lead to 60-24 in the third quarter to force a running clock for the rest of the game.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was junior Laney McCarty with 12 points, followed by juniors Joelie Spelts and Kinley Solem with nine points apiece. Senior Gabby Mendoza added eight points, senior Risa Pilon and junior Eagan Clark finished with seven points each and sophomore Kambel Cox scored six.
The win pushes the Bolts to 9-3 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the court Saturday for a conference matchup with No. 4-ranked Sheridan.
The Bolts will play the Broncs at 4 p.m. in Sheridan.
