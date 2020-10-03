Sam Kjerstad describes winning two straight races as “pretty OK.”
Kjerstad is a junior at Campbell County High School and is the No. 1 runner for the boys cross-country team. He’s also coming off back-to-back win in Saratoga and Sheridan.
“I know I’m probably not the fastest around, but it’s pretty nice to finish first, I guess,” said Kjerstad.
While Kjerstad downplayed his consecutive wins, coach Trisha Evenson called them an accomplishment and a testament to the hard work he’s put into his running.
“His work ethic has been really strong and he’s been a really good leader for the team,” Evenson said. “As a junior, he’s matured more and this summer he put in a ton of work.”
Kjerstad started running competitively in eighth grade when teammate Braik Hurm convinced him to try out for the cross-country team after running laps in gym class.
“I started doing it and I just kept doing it,” Kjerstad said. “It’s just kind of the way it’s turned out.”
While all fall sports have felt a rippling effect from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kjerstad said cross-country meets have had a different feel than in past seasons.
“It’s different this year. The races are a lot smaller,” Kjerstad said about public health guidelines that limit the number of teams and runners at meets. “It makes my placement look a lot better than it should, honestly.
At the Shana Ward Memorial Invte in Saratoga on Sept. 25, Kjerstad posted a time of 17 minutes, 28.34 seconds. That was a good improvement over the 17:51.52 he ran Sept. 19 to win the Michelle Ludwig Invite in Sheridan.
“We’re running a lot smaller races and there’s not a lot of other people, but I feel like I’m doing pretty OK.”
Going into the season, Kjerstad said he prepared the only way he knows how.
“I went out and ran. There’s not that much else to it,” Kjerstad said. “I put in some miles this summer, more than I normally have.”
Whether he’s out on a course or practicing between meets, Kjerstad said he’s able to detach from the outside world and just focus on the next step ahead of him.
“I don’t think, really,” he said. I’m not really thinking about much. I’m just kind of going. I just kind of go.
“I don’t mind it. It’s kind of nice to run and then afterward it’s kind of nice to be done. You’ve kind of accomplished something.”
Team player
While Kjerstad wouldn’t necessarily call himself a vocal leader of the team, the No. 1 runner is always pulling for his teammates regardless if they’re in front or behind him.
“I hope I’m helping those guys behind me,” Kjerstad said. “I like to think that. But I just go out and I run my race.”
His goal for the Camels this year at state is for the team to place better than last year, which was ninth place. He also wants to beat his individual 16th place finish from last year.
The junior said Campbell County has been working to build the program back up since the opening of Thunder Basin High School across town.
“When the schools split, we had two runners,” Kjerstad said. “We came in the next year and we had a bunch of freshmen, so now we’ve just been kind of building it back up.”
While Kjerstad enjoys playing soccer in the spring, he likes the camaraderie of cross-country and running alongside his friends and teammates.
Kjerstad and the rest of the CCHS cross-country team aims to improve as much as they can before the state meet at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper on Oct. 24.
“I haven’t been able to run against the real faster guys that are in the state, so I’m not sure if I’ll be able to run with those guys, but I’m hoping some of my teammates can also pull up and we can run up kind of higher,” Kjerstad said.
Friday’s home meet will pair Kjerstad and the rest of the Camels with Sheridan, which will be a good test for Kjerstad in preparation for state race, Evenson said.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re racing, you have to have the right mindset,” Evenson said. “A win is a win. Regardless of who you’re racing, you still have to be doing something right to be out in front.”
