The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school tennis teams hosted Laramie for nonconference duals Tuesday in Gillette.
The Camel girls lost to the Plainsmen 3-4 and the boys lost 4-1. The Bolts girls lost 4-1 and the boys lost 5-0.
For Campbell County, Alexa Richert won 2-6, 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary won 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt lost 6-2 and 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 doubles, Samantha Torres and Lisa Rasmussen lost 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Lexi Alexander and Brooklen Johnson lost 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Camel boys, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson won 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Kody Kline lost 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Justin Gibson lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Cooper Lemm and Zach McMillin lost 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and Tatum Sorensen and Jaxon Richert lost 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
For Thunder Basin, Tierra Tachick won the Bolts' only match 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles for the girls. Hallie Angelos lost 6-0, 4-6 and 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Brianna Ketchum and Brooke Kendrick lost 6-3 and 7-6 at No. 1 doubles, Ellie Garcia and Eva Gorsuch lost 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Ciarra Coombs and Claire Lubben lost 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
For the Bolts boys, Austin Youngs lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Owen Gorsuch lost 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Tate Moore and Andrew Lass lost 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Brodie McCarty and Parkar Gulley lost 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Jon Aylesworth and Ander Scott lost 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the court this weekend in South Dakota. The Camel and Bolts girls teams will play in the Rapid City Invite on Friday and Saturday.
Both CCHS and TBHS will host Cheyenne South next Wednesday in Gillette.
