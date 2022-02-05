The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team went 3-0 in duals against Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South at home this weekend.
The Bolts beat South 77-0 on Friday and beat Central 43-25 and East 42-19 on Saturday at TBHS.
Against South, Tanner Freeman won by 7-4 decision at 106 pounds, Alex Draper won by 12-3 major decision at 132 pounds, Jais Rose won by technical fall 17-2 at 145 pounds, Cael Porter won by 17-2 technical fall at 152 pounds and Deyton Johnson won by pin at 160 pounds. South forfeited the other nine matches.
Against Central, Blaize Burrow (113 pounds), Antonio Avila (126), Draper, Rose and Porter all won by pin. Johnson won by 12-0 major decision, Aidyn Mitchell won by 3-1 decision at 220 pounds and Lane Catlin won by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Against East, Avila, Porter, Mitchell and Catlin all won by pin. Lance Striefel (150 pounds) won by 10-5 decision, Rose won by 7-1 decision, Johnson won by 7-4 decision, Dillon Glick (195) won by 9-8 decision and Freeman won by forfeit.
Thunder Basin will return to the mat next weekend to end the regular season against Sheridan. The Bolts will wrestle the Broncs at 7 p.m. Friday.
