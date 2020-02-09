The Camels picked up their first dual win over Class 4A opponents Friday night against Cheyenne South. And despite losing twice on Saturday, that win provided an injection of confidence in home duals against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East high schools Saturday.
“I feel like we had a lot more energy than we usually do,” junior heavyweight Colter Rankin said. “We’re still a young team, so I think the more confidence we get, the better we’ll be.”
The Campbell County wrestling team started the morning against third-ranked Cheyenne East and fell by a score of 58-13. Then to finish the day, the Camels lost to Central 54-21.
While Saturday’s results put two more losses to Campbell County’s record, coach Clay Rodgers was happy with the way his team competed.
“I thought our boys came out and wrestled hard. I definitely wasn’t disappointed in our effort and attitude,” Rodgers said. “It’s good to be able to feel like we can compete in duals and put ourselves in positions to win individual matches.”
The Camels only tallied three wins against Cheyenne East. They lost eight matches in a row out of the gate before Rankin did his thing at 285 pounds.
He said his mindset was “just get points for the team, because we need as much as we can.”
He put six on the scoreboard, throwing his opponent to the mat early and getting a pin in just over a minute.
Colt Welsh also had a convincing win at 113 pounds, posting a 21-8 major decision. It was 4-4 after the first period, then Welsh jumped all over East’s David Stice in the final four minutes.
The most exciting match of the dual was also the last one, as Lucas Hill used a late takedown and near fall to turn the tide in an 11-8 win.
“It felt pretty good. I honestly thought I was going to lose,” Hill said. “But I flipped him and then I got confident.”
The Camels increased their dual win total to four against Cheyenne Central on Friday. Again, the Camels fell behind early at 18-0 and this time it was 160-pounder Dawsen Hayden that got them off the snide.
Rodgers complimented Hayden’s calm demeanor and poise during the loss against East and he bounced back with a pin in the final minute of the Central match Saturday. That closed the gap in team scores to 18-6, but Central won the next three to extend the lead to 42-6.
The Camels won three of the next six, including forfeits at 285 and 132 pounds. Welsh became the only CCHS wrestler to win two head-to-head matches, as he pulled away for a 9-3 decision at 113 pounds.
When all was said and done, Central won big, 54-21, but Rodgers can see progress and said his wrestlers are starting to see it too.
“We’re not getting so dang upset and frustrated,” Rodgers said. “They’re starting to see the good things that they do, instead of, ‘Well, I just got beat again. I just got beat again.’
“Their confidence s getting better, their attitudes are getting better. This late in the season, that’s a huge thing.”
