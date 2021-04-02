The Campbell County High School boys track team finished in second place at the Jerry Campbell Invitational Thursday in Buffalo while the girls team finished third.
For the boys, Sheridan won the team title with a score of 204.5, followed by Campbell County (85), Thunder Basin (84), Natrona County (68), Tongue River (50), Worland (44), Buffalo (42), Big Horn (38.5), Kelly Walsh (38), Glenrock (38.5), Sundance (11), Upton (8) and Arvada-Clearmont (4).
On the girls side, the Bronc girls also won the team title with a score of 128, followed by Thunder Basin (113), Campbell County (96), Buffalo (72), Natrona County (63.5), Kelly Walsh (58), Tongue River (36), Cody (26), Big Horn (23), Moorcroft (22.5), Glenrock (19), Kaycee (18), Worland (6), Upton (2) and Sundance (1).
The Camel girls won four events on the day while the boys won two. Junior Sydalee Brown won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.94 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.35 while the 4x100 meter relay team of Brown, Nyomi Moore, Aja Roberts and Charlotte Marasco won with a time of 49.55.
In field events, senior Lauryn Love broke her own school record in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet 6.25 inches to win the event. The new school record is good for No. 4 in the country, CCHS girls coach Shelly Stremcha said.
On the boys side, junior Remar Pitter was the Camels' lone individual event winner with his time of 11.34 in the 100-meter dash. Campbell County's relay team of Pitter, Branden Werkele, Firdan Keflinzein and Angel Nava won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.18.
