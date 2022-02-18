The Campbell County High School boys basketball team fell to Sheridan 69-52 on the road Friday night.
The Broncs went into the matchup ranked No. 4 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and improved to 15-3 on the season and 5-3 in conference play with the win. The loss puts the Camels at 3-15 and 0-8 with two conference games left on the season.
Campbell County came out strong and shot the ball well to take an early 17-16 lead after the first quarter. The Camels continued to battle in the second quarter but the Broncs were able to build a 35-27 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Sheridan began to pull away and took a 51-40 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Camels 18-12 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
The loss completes the season sweep from Sheridan after the Broncs beat the Camels 65-52 last month in Gillette.
Campbell County will have another tough conference matchup this weekend as the team hosts No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS. The game will also be senior night as the Camels honor seniors Austin Crimm, Jason Fink, Logan Dymond and Jace Walter.
