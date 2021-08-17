Going into Thunder Basin High School’s fifth year of existence, the golf program already has two state championship trophies displayed in the school’s main lobby.
The Bolt girls are the defending Class 4A state champions after winning their second consecutive team title last season. Thunder Basin had three girls finish inside the top 10 at the state tournament and all five varsity golfers finish inside the top 20.
Two of last year’s top 10 finishers, Maria Farnum and Karissa Tranas, graduated in the spring. Farnum joined the University of Wyoming’s golf team while Tranas will golf at Montana State University-Billings.
Thunder Basin’s third top 10 finisher from last year, senior Darby Barstad, returned to the team and led the Bolts in the Thunder Basin Invite last week at Bell Nob Golf Course.
“It’s tough to replace them obviously, but it’s really beneficial to get those new girls some varsity experience,” TBHS coach Kameron Hunter said. “Darby is a great role model for the younger kids. She shows them what it takes to be successful at this level.”
Barstad finished in seventh place after shooting an 88 on Thursday and 85 on Friday to end with a two-day score of 173. Thunder Basin had all five girls place inside the top 20 at the season-opening tournament.
Kendall Gemar finished in 13th with a score of 194, Alyssa Harcharik and Hailey Westbrook tied for 14th with scores of 199 and Patience Wood finished 18th with a score of 216.
“It’s going to be really important for us to make up for that loss (of Farnum and Tranas) because obviously they were a huge part of the team,” Barstad said. “I’m excited to move up into that spot as a senior this year and to hopefully lead the team.”
As the defending state champions, it’s only natural for Barstad and her teammates to set their sights on a team title at the state tournament next month. Three state championships in five years of existence has a nice ring to it, Barstad said.
“Obviously we lost a few really good players but I’m hoping this year we can work together and try to defend that championship,” Barstad said. “We have Sheridan to go up against and they’re pretty stiff competition but I think it’s exciting and we’re just going to do the best that we can.”
The Sheridan girls won the Thunder Basin Invite with a team score of 484. Thunder Basin finished in third place with a score of 559, 75 strokes behind the Broncs.
Boys led by upperclassmen
The Thunder Basin boys are coming off a sixth-place finish at last year’s state tournament. The Bolts finished sixth in 2019, ninth and 2018 and eighth in 2017 during the school’s first season.
At the Thunder Basin Invite, Leigton Holden led the team with a 13th place finish at 164 strokes. Behind Holden was Deegan Williams at 165 (14th), Ethan Shelledy at 184 (T-26th), Jayce Delancey at 186 (T-29th), Parker Carter at 186 (T-29th), Bodie Williams at 190 (31st) and Grayson Sargent at 195 (34th).
Last year’s leader at state, Colter Praus, graduated in the spring. Praus finished tied for third during the state tournament with a two-day score of 160. Praus committed to play golf at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix.
Deegan was the Bolts top-finisher at last year’s state tournament to return this season. He finished tied for 28th with a score of 180. Holden finished just behind Deegan at 32nd with a score of 182.
“It’s obviously a short season so it’s good to try and build momentum and to see where we’re at early on,” Hunter said. “It’s good to see those scores that you’re going to have to beat at state and to see where we can take off as many strokes as possible before that state tournament.”
Thunder Basin golfers will only have a handful of regular season tournaments before the state qualifier Sept. 9-10 in Cheyenne. The state tournament will be Sept. 17-18 in Jackson.
