The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams were finally able to start the spring season at the Douglas Invite Friday afternoon.
The Bolt girls won the tournament with a team total of 256 strokes. Individually, senior Maria Farnum won with a score of 79, followed by teammate Karissa Tranas who finished second with a score of 82.
Darby Barstad finished in 10th place with a score of 95 while Arilyn Johnson shot and 96 and Hailey Westbrook shot a 113.
The Campbell County boys finished second as a team with a score of 326 and were just two shots behind the first place score of 324 by Cheyenne East. Shay Leupold and Brant Morrison tied each other for fourth place with a score of 79 and Peyton Wasson also finished in the top-10 at ninth place with a score of 82.
Dawson Reed shot an 88 and Zane Morrison shot a 119.
The Thunder Basin boys finished right behind the Camels at third place with a team score of 331. Colter Praus finished in second place with a score of 76.
Kalub Balzer shot an 83, Brenden Costello shot an 85, Carter Parker shot an 87 and Ethan Shelledy shot an 88.
While the Camels couldn't score as a girls team with only one golfer, Myah Hammerquist carried over her consistency from the fall season by shooting a 103.
