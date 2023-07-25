As freshman Shayda Lesmeister was preparing to make her short go pole bending run, there was one thought running through her mind.
It wasn’t about how she was in contention to be the Rookie All-Around Cowgirl. It wasn’t about how she was the only athlete from Wyoming to make it to the short round in two events. It wasn’t even about the poles she was about to race around with her horse, Sister.
‘Who is breakaway roping?’ she thought.
Lesmeister and her family figured out last year that she does best when in those five-to-ten minutes before she makes a run, she needs to keep her head clear. She learned to enjoy herself and have fun — which is what she told her dad she was planning on doing ahead of her short go run.
“For the first performance, I was really nervous,” Lesmeister said. “But by the short go, my nerves were gone. My dad asked me before the short go, ‘So, you made it to the short go, now what’s your goal?’ I said, ‘Go have fun. I put in the work, go have fun.’”
Lesmeister competed in pole bending and barrel racing, but pole bending is her favorite. It’s a step-by-step race. Unlike in barrel racing, you can’t adjust too much. If you knock over a barrel, you can bounce back and still have a solid finish. But if you get out of the rhythm and pace during a pole bending run, it’s almost impossible to get back into it. Having a foundational start is key to pole bending.
That’s how Lesmeister’s rodeo career started — with the foundational first step.
Lesmeister’s spring semester of eighth grade was the first time she seriously competed in rodeo at the junior high level — and it didn’t quite go too well. Her mom, Kachena, described those months as learning how to fail, get back up and fail again. There were long hours of practice with seemingly little improvement. Some rodeos, she’d finish with maybe seven points. A lot of it had to do with the horses she had available to her, but there was a fair bit of learning on her end as well.
But in a little over a year, Lesmeister was a different competitor. She put in the hours over the summer and it payed off during the rodeo season.
“I knew I put in the work over the summer when I won the average in the first high school rodeo, and it kind of just moved on from there,” Lesmeister said. “When I realized I had stayed in the top-four all year long, I realized how much work I had put in.”
And that brought her to Saturday night as one of the top-20 pole bending racers in the rodeo. Her foundational step she took in eighth grade gave her what she needed to truly succeed at the high school level.
When she made her final pole bending run, she kept her mind clear. Trust her training, trust her horse. When she over-jockeys, Lesmeister usually gets a time around 21.7. When she lets Sister do what she does best, they get a time in the 20s.
And that’s what she did. Lesmeister saved the best for last, finishing in 20.297 which was seventh in the short go. Seventh is also the spot she finished in for the aggregate score in pole bending.
Lesmeister also saved her best barrel racing performance for the short go. She finished third on Saturday night with a 17.555 time. Overall, her aggregate time was 11th-best in the NHSFR.
The two short-go runs moved Lesmeister to the all-around rookie title. She finished with 510 points with the next closest rookie cowgirl coming in at 260. Lesmeister’s 510 points was seventh among all cowgirls in the rodeo.
It is difficult to be a part of the all-around rankings. It’s an accomplishment to qualify for the rodeo in several events, it’s an even bigger one to succeed in two events. Most all-around cowboys and cowgirls compete in three or four events and finish high in two. It’s rare to see someone only compete in two and finish so high that they are in contention for the top.
The future for the soon-to-be sophomore from Rozet is bright. In one year, she went from the bottom of the barrel to the seventh-best pole bender and 11th-best barrel racer among high schoolers in the world.
Lesmeister has her goals for the future. Since she was around 6 years old, she’s coveted a world champion title. It may not have seemed possible just one year ago, but now she’s in contention for two events and has three years of eligibility to work with.
But most importantly, she knows how to achieve success and how to grind it out. She learned to fail last year, now she knows how to succeed. Next year, she’ll learn how to win.
