The Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys and girls tennis teams traveled to Cody Friday and Saturday for the regional tournament.
The Camel boys team took second behind Kelly Walsh and were led by No. 1 doubles team Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson, who left Cody as the regional champions at No. 1 doubles.
The Thunder Basin girls team took third place just ahead of the Campbell County girls who ended up placing fourth.
The Thunder Basin boys teams finished sixth in the tournament.
For the Camels, No. 2 singles player Marcus Sarvey lost in the championship match to take second place as did No. 2 doubles team Jason Fink and Logan Dymond.
Tanner Lemm took fourth place in the consolation bracket at No. 1 singles as did No. 3 doubles pair Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison.
Neary and Robertson went undefeated to win the championship at No. 1 doubles.
The Camel girls team didn't find the same success. No. 1 doubles team Abi Neary and Livia Castellanos also took fourth place after losing in the third place game in the consolation bracket in three sets.
"We did fine, I think for the most part it worked out pretty good for us," CCHS head coach Mark Miessler said. "When we get to regionals we just try to get good seeds for state. The goal is always to get good seeds and I think we did that."
Thunder Basin's Kinsley Larson also placed fourth at No. 1 singles for the girls as did Hallie Angelos and Sarah Rasse at No. 3 doubles.
The Bolts' No. 2 singles player Carson Hanson had the same result in the boys bracket, placing fourth.
While everybody that plays in the regional tournament moves on to the state tournament next weekend in Gillette, the results of the matches in Cody determines the seeding for each team.
The state tournament will begin Thursday and continue through Saturday. Matches will be played at Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, the Campbell County School District Field House and Bicentennial Park.
