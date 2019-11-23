The Gillette College women’s basketball team (8-1) beat the Dawson Community College Buccaneers (4-4) by 50 points last week at home, but it was a closer contest Saturday on Dawson’s home floor in Glendive, Montana.
The Pronghorns had a double-digit lead at halftime, 37-23, and kept the Buccaneers at arm’s length for the second half. The lead was up to 55-33 at the end of three quarters and Gillette cruised to a 78-47 win.
“Dawson is tough at home. They always have been,” Gillette coach Liz Lewis said. “We started off really well, then we dipped down a little as far as our intensity. But we did a really good job of bringing that back.”
Gillette finished with five players in double digits, led by freshman Kobe King-Hawea with 18 points and 11 assists. She scored or assisted on all but two baskets in the first quarter as the Pronghorns jumped out to a 21-15 lead after 10 minutes.
The Pronghorns were ahead 7-2 in the first two minutes following a 3-pointer by freshman Sydney Prather, but Dawson went on an 8-2 run to jump ahead at 10-9 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by sophomore Skylar Patton tied the game at 12 near the four-minute mark before King-Hawea asserted herself for the remainder of the first quarter. She hit a contested trey, two tough mid-range jumpers and assisted sophomore Molly Coleman for the final nine points and the 21-15 lead.
The second quarter was when Gillette put some distance between the Pronghorns and Dawson. They scored the first six points of the quarter, with freshman Kindall Seamands and Patton scoring in the lane and freshman McKenzee Nuzum hitting a long deuce for the 27-15 lead at the six-minute mark.
Dawson kept the Pronghorns within reach for most of the remaining six minutes, until a 3-pointer by Prather and a pair of free throws from Coleman accounted for the final five points of the quarter and made it 37-23 at halftime.
The advantage steadily continued to grow in the third. The Pronghorns led 47-26 midway through the quarter following a layup from freshman Shelby Clark and a post score from Coleman.
With two minutes left in the third quarter, Dawson left Seamands wide open for a three on the wing and she drained it for the 54-31 lead. Gillette led 55-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers only had seven players in uniform for the game, but they never stopped pushing to get back in the game. Dawson took advantage of the Pronghorns’ sloppy start to the fourth and cut the lead to 16 in just over a minute.
However, King-Hawea provided the needed spark as she often does. She scored four straight on back-to-back possessions and then found Patton for a corner 3-point shot and the Pronghorns were back in complete control with 6:23 left, leading 66-39.
Dawson cut the lead to 21 with 4:25 left, but the Pronghorns closed the game on a 10-0 run. Coleman dominated in the post during that stretch, scoring seven points and Patton nailed another trey to close out the 78-47 victory.
The third straight undefeated weekend for Gillette brings its record to 9-1 on the season. There were positives at both ends of the court, but Lewis and her team know there’s still work to do.
“I liked that we held them under 50 points. That’s hard to do, especially on someone’s home court,” Lewis said. “Offensively, we did a great job of sharing the ball. We had 19 assists on 31 baskets. That’s great.
“I think our team understands, ‘Hey great weekend, great sweep,’ but we still know there’s things to work on when we get back to practice.”
The Pronghorns will be back in action Friday when they travel to the Williston State Thanksgiving Tournament in North Dakota. They play Miles (Montana) Community College at 2:30 p.m.
