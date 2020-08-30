Saturday was a long, but successful day in the pool for the Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team.
After competing at Friday’s relays meet at home, the Camels had big performances against cross-town Thunder Basin, Buffalo and Sheridan on Saturday. It was a pentathlon, so the swimmers had to swim in five events in a little over two hours.
“Today’s mindset was just to get through the day. We were all really tired and it hurt a lot,” CCHS sophomore Skye Rehard said.
Rehard was the overall winner of the pentathlon with a time of 4 minutes, 47.90 seconds and used consistency to get it done. Junior teammate Berkeley Christensen won four of the five pentathlon events, but Rehard beat her by nearly eight seconds in the breaststroke to notch the lowest overall time.
Christensen, who has multiple individual state titles, said she uses the first couple meets of the season to get into competition mode and gauge where she’s at.
“I just kind of put a time out there to see where we’re at and see everyone else and the times they’re putting up,” said Christensen, who took second Saturday with an overall time of 4:48.88. “It takes one or two meets and you’re pretty much back to competition mode.”
With Rehard winning, Christensen taking second and Ryann Drube placing fourth, Campbell County’s top swimmers performed well. But coach Phil Rehard said the effort from some of the underclassmen was the biggest takeaway.
Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion, both CCHS freshmen, also worked their way into the top 10. Creary took eighth and Gallion finished 10th, while junior Allison Granat placed seventh to give the Camels six out of the 10 top spots.
“Our two ninth grade girls, Hailey Creary and Zoe Gallion, they really stepped up and filled the shoes of some seniors we lost,” coach Rehard said. “Our top-end girls looked good like they normally do.”
With five events, all in quick succession, Saturday’s meet was a bit of a conditioning test for the swimmers. It also gave coach Rehard a chance to evaluate the different talents of his swimmers.
“We had some good swims. It was a pretty short, fast meet, so it got tough fast,” coach Rehard said. “(A pentathlon) is just to see who can do what, what strokes some new swimmers can do. And you see if they’re in shape or not.”
Thunder Basin sees improvement
With a crop of new swimmers, the Thunder Basin swimming and diving team is just looking for improvement at this point in the season. And that’s what coach Jade Moser saw.
“Almost everybody cut a ton of time off,” she said. “That’s what we’re going for is personal improvement.”
The Bolts’ top performances in Saturday’s pentathlon came from a pair of underclassmen — freshman Madi Zach and sophomore Kaylee Robertson. Zach finished 19th with an overall time of 5:52.36 and Robertson took 21st with a time of 5:55.40.
Zach said her expectation coming into her first high school swimming season was to be a little behind the top girls, but “still keeping up.” She was close to qualifying for state in the 50 freestyle and she said narrowly missing out is going to push her in the coming weeks.
Thunder Basin’s lone state qualifier on the day came on the diving board, with sophomore Maleah Cope placing third with a score of 171.65. Qualifying was the goal coming into the season, but she didn’t expect it to happen during the opening weekend.
“My goal this year was to get higher difficulty dives and qualify pretty early in the season, so I did that,” she said. “I expected it to happen in the first four meets, but to do it first weekend is pretty cool. … I was really surprised. I didn’t think I’d do it this week.”
Next week, the Camels and Bolts will travel to Laramie to compete Friday.
