Twenty-eight Gillette athletes have earned another accolade for their performances during the spring high school sports season.
Sixteen Thunder Basin students and 12 more from Campbell County were named all-state following the conclusion of the season last weekend.
Soccer and softball athletes are voted on by coaches through the Wyoming Coaches Association while track athletes are named all-state after a top-2 finish in an individual event or a victorious relay team at the state meet, according to WyoPrep.com.
The state-champion Campbell County softball team had two players voted first-team all-state and two more second-team all-state while Thunder Basin had four players earn first-team honors.
The first-teamers are Natalie Clonch and Avery Gray from CCHS and Caitline Kaul, Emma Kimberling, Lauren O’Loughlin and Jaci Piercy from Thunder Basin.
Jadeyn Snyder and Cierra Williams were the Camels’ second-teamers.
For soccer, Thunder Basin had 10 players named all-state, six from the boys team and four for the girls.
The boys selections are sophomore forward Caleb Howell, junior Cade Ayers (midfield), senior Cody Shrum (midfield), senior brothers Garner and Gunnar Gauthier (defenders) and senior goalkeeper Seth Stevens.
For the girls, they are freshman forward Cena Carlson, junior midfielder Alex Michael, sophomore defender Eagan Clark and senior defender Peyton Roswadovski.
Both Bolts teams finished as state runners-up after losses in their championship games last weekend in Cheyenne. The boys finished with a 15-0-0-2 record while the girls’ only loss in an 18-1 season came in the title game against Rock Springs.
In track and field, eight Camels and two Bolts were all-state.
Senior Lauryn Love (shot put), junior Sydalee Brown (100-meter dash) and junior Remar Pitter (long jump) all were state champions for CCHS while Thunder Basin’s lone state champ was junior Gabby Mendoza in the 300-meter hurdles.
Other all-state performers for Campbell County were Taylor Burch, Charlotte Marasco, Nyomi Moore, Aja Roberts and Brandon Werkele. Moore, Burch, Marasco and Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay while Werkele was second in the 200-meter dash.
Moore also finished second in the long jump, Love was second in the discus throw and Brown was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.46 to earn all-state honors in a second event.
For Thunder Basin, junior Isaiah Haliburton also was all-state for his second-place finish in the 400 meters.
All-conference
Along with the all-state selections, 39 prep athletes from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools earned all-conference honors for the spring season, 27 for Thunder Basin and 12 for CCHS.
For soccer, Thunder Basin’s Shrum, Stevens, Garner and Gunnar Gauthier, Ayers and Howell all are all-conference. Ricardo Diaz (defender), Sergio Pelayo (midfielder) and Damien Myers (forward) also were voted to the boys Class 4A all-conference team.
Campbell County’s lone all-conference selection on the boys side is senior Ever Leyva.
For the girls, Clark, Roswadovski, Michael and Carlson also are all-conference. Teammates Morgan Shirley (goaltender), Sam Bonar (defender), Caytlynn Garland (defender), Brady Deimling (midfielder), Kyle Hayes (midfielder) and Brooke Dunham (forward) joined them on the all-conference team.
Campbell County had two girls named all-conference in senior captain Shaelea Milliron (defender) and freshman Sydnee Streitz (midfielder).
For softball, nine Camels and eight Bolts got an all-conference nod. Clonch, Gray, Snyder, Williams, Kaul, Kimblering, O’Loughlin and Piercy are all-conference on top of being named all-state.
On the first team are Camels senior Jaidyn Groombridge and Bolts senior MeKyla Smith.
On the second team are Campbell County’s Taylor Curtin, Rhiannon Davis, Kayleigh Jones and Missy West, while Thunder Basin’s Makynzie Loftus, Macie Selfors and Joelie Spelts also are on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.