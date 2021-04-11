The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of home games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central over the weekend. The Camels beat East 3-1 Friday night and lost to Central 2-1 in overtime Saturday afternoon at CCHS.
Against East, Campbell County took an early lead off a goal from junior Ever Leyva Espinoza to take an early 1-0 lead. The Camels would hold onto the lead the rest of the way.
Espinoza added a second goal early in the second half before East was able to chip into the lead with a goal of its own to make the score 2-1. Camel senior Brandon Rodriquez was able to put the game out of reach with a goal late in the second half to make the final score 3-1.
On Saturday, the Camels and Cheyenne Central ended regulation tied 0-0 to force overtime. Campbell County struck first with a goal from Espinoza in the first overtime period to give the Camels a 1-0 lead.
Shortly after, the Camels gave up a penalty kick goal to allow Central to tie the game 1-1 going into the second overtime period. With just under four minutes remaining in the second overtime, Central scored again to take a 2-1 lead it would hold onto the rest of the way.
After the weekend split, the Camels are 2-4 on the season. Campbell County will return to the field at 6 p.m. Friday night versus Laramie at CCHS.
