The Post 42 American Legion baseball team beat the Post 22 Rapid City Hardhats 3-2 on Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The two teams were scheduled to play one nine-inning game but needed two extra innings to decide a winner after ending the ninth tied 2-2. Jason Fink held the Hardhats scoreless in the top of the 10th and 11th innings before Mason Drube drove in the game-winning run on an RBI single to give Gillette the 3-2 win in the bottom of the 11th.
The Roughriders took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning after Fink smashed a double off the wall in center field. Fink scored later in the inning on a Rapid City error.
Leigton Holden had a strong outing for Gillette on the mound but wound up with a no-decision. Holden allowed two runs on five hits while striking out seven in seven innings of work.
Rapid City took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run single. Gillette was able to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings.
Fink earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on three hits and six strikeouts in four innings of relief.
Gillette improved to 14-5 on the season with the win. The Roughriders started the season 14-1 but dropped four games at the Bozeman Triangular this weekend in Montana.
Gillette lost to Billings 9-3 and Bozeman 13-3 on Saturday and lost to Bozeman 11-0 and Helena 6-0 on Sunday.
