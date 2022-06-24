It’s been 13 years since Joey Kruse made an impromptu career change.
Kruse worked as an electrician at Cyclone Drilling shortly out of high school before receiving a spontaneous job offer from his cousin. The offer was to work for a new experimental camera company called SkyCam.
SkyCam is a camera system suspended on cables during live events. The company is contracted by major television networks like ABC, CBS and FOX.
Most notably, SkyCam catches footage for television broadcasts during hundreds of sporting events each year.
Kruse, who graduated from Campbell County High School in 2003, has worked as an engineer in command for SkyCam for over a decade. He works as the main source for troubleshooting a faulty camera during a live broadcast.
Thirteen years ago, Kruse was working as a head electrician in Gillette. This week, he finds himself in the middle of one of the most electric sporting atmospheres in the country.
That’s because Kruse was contracted to work the Stanley Cup Finals in Denver.
Kruse was born in Denver and moved to Gillette during high school. One of his favorite sports growing up was hockey which naturally led him to fall in love with the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche are playing in the team’s first Stanley Cup Finals since 2001 this summer. Coincidentally, Kruse was contracted to work the SkyCam cameras during the Finals for the first time in his career.
“It’s been amazing,” Kruse said. “Just to be able to work the biggest hockey series in the United States is a very humbling experience and to witness the crowd and the fans and how much they get into it. The atmosphere is a lot like the World Cup for soccer in that sense. I’ve just never seen fans so dedicated to their team.”
A free ticket into Ball Arena hasn’t been the only perk of changing career paths. This year’s Stanley Cup Finals is just one stop on a long list of destinations that would make any sports fan drool.
Kruse’s first event working for SkyCam was during the 2010 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Boston Celtics and his assignment was to help capture the action on film.
“I was in LA and I got to go out there and see the system run for the first time and it was unreal,” Kruse said. “It just blows your mind to see how the stuff you watch on TV literally comes out of an 18-wheeler. When you’re watching TV you don’t realize how much technology it takes and how much preparation there is to put on a show.”
Kruse has also been a part of SkyCam’s crew during one of the most notorious sporting events in the world for the last six years: The Super Bowl. His first Super Bowl experience featured another hometown team in the Denver Broncos.
“I’m blessed,” Kruse said. “I called my cousin like three times in those first few years and just told him how thankful I was for him. Him expanding this opportunity to me means a lot.”
Kruse’s job doesn’t just feature the biggest sports games of the year. He spends his time in the NFL offseason covering random events like USFL football games and music award shows.
But SkyCam’s bread and butter has always been the NFL and Kruse doesn’t see that changing anytime soon. He averaged roughly one game a week during the NFL season but can cover up to two games depending on the demand from the television networks.
“Football is where we really started out so we know football and we know all the stadiums,” Kruse said. “We’re still paving the path for how to build ourselves into certain stadiums in other sports but stress wise, football is the easiest.”
The biggest hiccup Kruse has ever faced was having to run out on the field in the middle of a football game after a punter kicked the ball into one of the camera cables. But Kruse is typically limited to troubleshooting the camera equipment before and during sporting events.
Kruse has also been credited with winning a handful of Emmy Awards during his time with SkyCam. Companies like ESPN submit footage produced from his crew’s cameras and everyone involved gets credit for the award, Kruse said.
“It’s really just a résumé booster,” Kruse said.
Kruse didn’t find out he’d be covering the Stanley Cup Finals until three days before game one. A last-second arrangement was made between SkyCam and Colorado’s owner to get Kruse into the arena for his first Finals appearance.
“Being able to do the Stanley Cup is amazing,” Kruse said. “I never thought I’d ever be doing this.”
Kruse doesn’t have any regrets about taking his cousin up on his job offer 13 years ago. If anything, he views it as one of the most pivotal points in his entire life.
“I never had any idea I’d ever be working in the TV world,” Kruse said. “In Gillette, all I knew was construction, coal mines, gas and power plants. When my cousin came and said to come do this, I was nervous. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.
“But my favorite part is that my job is always changing. I’m never stuck in the same place over and over and over. One week I’m doing hockey and the next I’m doing the Country Music Awards.”
The puck dropped for game five of the Stanley Cup Finals on Friday in Denver. While hardly anyone thought twice about it, the different camera angles provided on the broadcast all feature a crew made up of people like Kruse.
And if something goes wrong, Kruse and many others will be behind the scenes to fix it.
