Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.