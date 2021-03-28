The Gillette Wild junior hockey team finished the regular season on a high note, beating the Bozeman Icedogs 9-4 Friday night and 5-4 Saturday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
The Wild's offensive surge Friday was spread throughout the team as 14 different players had at least one point against Bozeman. Carson Kuche led the way with four points, all from assists, followed by Tristan Baker (one goal, two assists) and Declan Young (two goals, one assists) with three points each.
Will Blake (one goal, one assist), Drew Wilcox (two assists), Caleb Sanborn (two assists) and Tucker Lien (one goal, one assist) all had two points in the game while Mason Hoffman (one goal), Ethan Davis (one assist), Brock Trboyevich (one goal), George Stilson (one assist), Zackary Bender (one goal), Patrick Crooks (one goal) and Tyler Lasiter (one assist) all had one point.
Cole Wheaton got the win in net with 35 saves on 39 shots.
On Saturday, Kuche again led the Wild in points with four (three goals, one assist) followed by Blake (one goal, two assists) and Baker (three assists) with three points each. Bender had two points from two assists while Beckett added one with a goal.
Connor Sullivan took the win in net on Saturday, saving 30 out of 34 shots.
The Wild (23-15-1-1) locked up the No. 3 seed in the Frontier Division and will play the Great Falls Americans (27-11-2-0) in the first round of the playoffs. The first game of the three-game series will be at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
