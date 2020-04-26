When Drew Wilcox was a junior at Thunder Basin High School, he played in his first hockey game with the North American 3 Hockey League’s Gillette Wild.
The Wild were in Cody playing against the Yellowstone Quake. Wilcox was on his first junior hockey road trip with players two, three and four years older and he wanted to make an impression.
“First shift, the first game, and the first minute I go home and bang home the opening goal, and everybody just got super excited,” Wilcox said.
He notched his first point on the first shift of his junior hockey career in what would be a 6-2 Wild win. He went on to play a handful of games with the team during his high school season.
Now finishing up his senior year of high school classes online, Wilcox recently signed a tender agreement to play for the Wild as a full-time member of the squad. He is the only Gillette native to sign with the hometown junior club so far.
He said that he always wanted to play with the Wild since he was a youth hockey player.
“It was just like a dream of mine to come play with them,” Wilcox said. “And now I’m finally getting the opportunity to fulfill that dream and I’m not going to turn it down.”
Wilcox, a forward, played in six games for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team in the 2018-19 season. He didn’t play for the junior team in the 2019-20 season, and dedicated all of his time to the Gillette Wild varsity high school team this past season.
He scored 10 goals and notched nine assists in his senior season with the varsity team, which finished 16-2-2.
“He’s a good kid and he works hard, so he’ll be a good addition, and obviously we like to have local players when we can get them so we’re excited about him,” associate head coach Taylor Shaw said.
Shaw said that the Wild have signed 14 tender agreements for new players going into the 2020-21 season, and they picked five players in Thursday’s draft. They had two first round picks: Austin Wald, a forward from Bismark, North Dakota, and another forward, Ben Baker, from Powder Springs, Georgia.
Wilcox said that he wants to help get the Wild past the first round of the NA3HL playoffs, something they have not yet done as a program.
The Wild junior hockey program went 20-27 last season and was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Yellowstone Quake.
“I feel like next year we’ll be able to put together a pretty solid run,” Wilcox said. “That’s my biggest goal. I want to make it past the first (playoff) round with that team.”
