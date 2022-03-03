The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team beat Campbell County 87-48 in the first round of the Class 4A East regional tournament Thursday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 9-1 conference record during the regular season. The Camels were the No. 8 seed with an 0-10 conference record.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first two minutes of Thursday's game before the Bolts went on a 13-4 run. Thunder Basin took a 28-14 lead into the second quarter before going off for 31 more points to take a 59-22 lead into the halftime break.
Senior Deegan Williams had a game-high 17 points going into halftime for the Bolts and freshman Mason Drube led the Camels with 10. The Bolts shot 12 of 17 from 3-point range in the first half.
The Bolts continued to roll in the second half and went up 77-39 after three quarters. Thunder Basin stretched its lead to 40 points early in the fourth quarter to force a running clock for the rest of the game.
Williams finished with 19 points and senior Ryan Baker finished with 17 points on four 3-pointers. Sophomore Bodie Williams scored 15 points, senior McKale Holte scored 13 and senior Ethan Cox and junior Kayden LaFramboise finished with eight points apiece.
Deegan also collected 10 boards and added nine assists.
For the Camels, Drube finished with a team-high 16 points, followed by senior Austin Crimm with nine and seniors Jace Walter and Logan Dymond with five points each.
The Bolts will move on to play the winner of No. 4 seed Sheridan and No. 5 seed Kelly Walsh at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Camels will play the loser between the Broncs and Trojans at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.