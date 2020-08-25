When time trials began for the Campbell County High School cross-country team last week, head coach Trisha Evenson said it was the largest turnout of parents she’d see in a long time.
“It’s exciting,” Evenson said of the support. “It’s a great way to show the kids that parents support them playing the sport and running and being active.”
At the time trials Aug. 18, Evenson said the boys team had 13 runners and the girls seven. She said it’s the first time since 2018 CCHS has a full girls team to count toward team scoring.
The girls are young for the varsity level with only one senior and three freshmen.
Expectations for the girls are tough to gauge before competition starts, Evenson said. With no team scores to go off of from last year, she said her main goal for them is to have a 2-minute spread from the No. 1 runner to the No. 5 runner.
As for the boys, junior Sam Kjerstad finished first at the time trials by more than 4 minutes. His 11:53 time earned him the top spot on the boys team.
Evenson’s goal for the boys this season is to beat its ninth-place finish last year at the state meet.
The boys are even younger than the girls this season. Evenson said the team has no seniors, but returning younger runners has helped develop the program since the creation of Thunder Basin High School.
CCHS splitting into two schools in 2017 was devastating for many CCHS sports programs, and cross-country may have been among the most affected. Last year at the time trials, CCHS had 11 runners while Thunder Basin had 42.
The gap is slowly closing as more time goes by. Three years since the split, CCHS had 20 runners participate in the time trials and TBHS 38.
The time trials are a good way to evaluate who put in work over the summer and who didn’t, Evenson said. Hard work and dedication is apparent in the time it takes them to run 2 miles.
“This isn’t like running on a track out here,” Evenson said. “You’re not running on a flat surface in a circle.”
One day at a time
Evenson wasn’t sure the cross-country team would be running at all this season because of COVID-19.
She said her approach entering the fall sports season is to wake up each day and face the situation at hand. That’s all you really can do, she said.
“My mentality is that I just don’t want to distress about it,” Evenson said. “I think it’’s just stressing to the kids that we can’t take anything for granted.”
Evenson, who also coaches indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring, said she doesn’t want the same thing to happen to cross-country that happened to track a few months ago.
“We lost a whole season,” Evenson said. “That’s why it’s important to kind of take this day by day and at the same time have that urgency that you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, so let’s do what we’ve got to today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.