Shaelea Milliron and Taylor Fischer bleed purple and gold.
Three years ago, the two were among the first freshman class in Gillette with two comprehensive high schools with the opening of Thunder Basin High School.
For Milliron, attending Campbell County High School extends a family tradition.
“When I became a Camel, it was all about not changing our culture here,” Milliron said. “We wanted to stick to what we know.”
Fischer said both of her older siblings as well as her dad attended CCHS and she wanted to keep the tradition going.
“I just wasn’t ready for something extremely new like (Thunder Basin),” Fischer said. “I was always so excited to come here and see my siblings play.”
Milliron said she grew up watching the Camels compete and always had purple and gold pumping through her veins.
“I just feel like everybody that grew up here grew up believing that they would be a Camel one day,” Milliron said. “That kind of mentality wasn’t going to change for me when I became a high-schooler.”
Both Milliron and Fischer hope to rebound from missing the state volleyball tournament last season. Milliron, a three-sport athlete at CCHS, led the team last year with 236 kills, 282 digs and 54 blocks.
“This year for our team, we just need to work on being competitive, being consistent and also being confident in ourselves and our teammates,” Milliron said. “We just have to have each other’s back.”
Fischer said the Camels have to live up to the mantra that head coach Marcy Befus instilled during her first season coaching varsity.
“We before me,” Fischer said. “That was our whole thing last year.”
Like other fall sports, Fischer and Milliron faced plenty of uncertainty about whether or not they would have a senior season. While Milliron is still trying to decide on a sport to potentially play at the college level, Fischer said this year is her time to try and earn a spot on a college volleyball roster.
“I’m extremely thankful to even have the opportunity to be in the gym,” Fischer said. “We’ve all had the doubts that we weren’t going to be able to play this year.
“We just hope day by day that we get to keep going.”
Milliron said this season is unique and special because it makes her and other athletes truly appreciate each game they’re able to compete in.
“Having expectations at this point is kind of overrated,” Milliron said. “Anything could change in a second this year. I think it’s just not taking advantage of anything and not taking it for granted.”
