All-state list in indoor track includes 7 Camels
Seven athletes from Campbell County High School were named all-state for their performances at last weekend’s state indoor track meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Sydalee Brown, McKenna Hayes, Aubry DeWine, Charlotte Marasco, Nyomi Moore and Aja Roberts were recognized for the Camel girls along with Remar Pitter for the boys. Brown was named all-state for the third straight season while Pitter, DeWine, Marasco, Moore and Roberts earned the honor for the second consecutive year.
Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 25.89.
Brown was also on the Camels 4x200-meter relay team that won with a time of 1 minute, 45.38 seconds. Brown, Roberts, Moore and DeWine beat the old state record of 1:46.32 set by Campbell County’s Kaylee Hove, Olivia McCann, Kassidy Wanke and Makayla Pzinski in 2015.
Individually, Marasco earned all-state after finishing second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.80, Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-2.75 and Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 0.5 inches.
Pitter’s all-state honors came after winning the boys long jump with a distance of 23-6. He also finished tied for second in the high jump (6-2).
Wild win game one 4-1 over Bozeman
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won game one of a best-of-three playoff series 4-1 over the Bozeman Icedogs on Wednesday in Montana.
The Wild took an early 1-0 lead with a Caleb Sanborn goal in the first period. After a scoreless second period from both teams, Gillette outscored the Icedogs 3-1 in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 34 saves.
The Wild and Icedogs traveled back to Gillette to finish out the series. Gillette hosted Bozeman for game two at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Bolts boys, girls move on at state tourney
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the Class 4A semifinals in Casper this weekend. The boys beat Natrona County 66-28 and the girls beat Green River 47-38 in the quarterfinals Thursday.
The Thunder Basin boys started the game on a 9-1 run and put together 23 straight points in the first half. The Bolts maintained the lead in the second half and took a 40-point lead to force a running clock. Senior Deegan Williams had a team-high 16 points.
The Bolts advanced to the Class 4A semifinal against Kelly Walsh on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
The Thunder Basin girls built a 28-19 lead at halftime and held on down the stretch and seal the quarterfinal win at the free throw line. Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts with 13 points.
Thunder Basin moved on to play West No. 1 seed Cody in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Camels drop to Cody 51-27 in quarterfinals
The Campbell County High School girls basketball team played a solid game defensively but struggled offensively to fall 51-27 to Cody in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Thursday in Casper.
Cody took control of the game in the second half and maintained the lead by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game 51-27.
Cami Curtis led the Camels in scoring with seven points.
Campbell County moved to the consolation semifinals to play Green River on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
