Seven athletes from Gillette will compete in the second annual all-star boys and girls soccer games next weekend at Thunder Basin High School. Five athletes will represent Campbell County and two will represent Thunder Basin.
For the Camels, Brady Tompkins, Ever Leyva and Giovanni Rogel will play in the boys game and Nora Shober and Reilly Wilson will play in the girls game. Cade Ayers and Carson Howie will play in the boys game for Thunder Basin.
Alex Michael, Kendra Michael and Aaliyah Measels were all invited to play for the Bolts in the girls game but couldn’t commit because of scheduling conflicts, TBHS girls coach Lyle Foster said.
Similar to how football has the Shrine Bowl, the boys and girls all-star soccer games feature graduating seniors from both Class 3A and 4A. Players are nominated by coaches to the roster before being drafted to their respective teams.
Players who earned all-conference and all-state honors were given the first opportunity to compete before the committee selected the remaining spots based on necessity, organizer Chris McMackin said.
Both head coaches from Thunder Basin will coach in this year’s games. Saber Garcia will be one of the head coaches of the boys team and Foster will be the head coach of one of the girls teams. Foster will coach alongside former player Peyton Roswadovski who just finished her freshman year at Northwest College and played in the all-star game last year.
The all-star games are going into their second year after taking a 25-year break. McMackin — the CCHS boys coach — revived the games last year after the Wyoming Coaches Association stopped hosting them after 1997.
“It’s kind of an honor to be picked to play in a game like this,” McMackin said before last year’s games. “You get to play in one last game and represent your school and community one last time. I see the Shrine Bowl for football and the all-star games for basketball and volleyball and I see no reason why the soccer players shouldn’t get that same opportunity.”
Both games will be played next Saturday at Thunder Basin. The girls game will start at 10 a.m. and the boys game will follow at noon.
