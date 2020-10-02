Taking care of business is more than a cliché in sports, it’s what the Thunder Basin High School football team did in a dominating 35-13 road win over Casper Kelly Walsh on Friday night.
The win pushes the No. 2-ranked Bolts to 5-1 on the season and keeps alive its goal of a top seed in the Class 4A playoffs.
Although Kelly Walsh never really threatened the Bolts, they did hold the potent Thunder Basin offense below its season average of 44 points per game, which is tops in the state.
Senior Jaxon Pikula showed why he’s the top running back in Class 4A, scoring four touchdowns. He ran the ball 22 times for 156 yards and had another 30 yards receiving.
Kelly Walsh was giving up 247 rushing yards a game going into the contest, TBHS head coach Trent Pikula said, which gave the Bolts the green light to keep the ball on the ground.
"We decided we were going to pound the ball a little bit," Trent said. "It was just a matter of finding which formations worked for us."
On defense, Jaxon also snagged an interception.
"Our defense played really well tonight. We shut their run game down and that's one of their strongest points," Trent said. "They weren't able to get anything going on the ground and we created three turnovers."
Next week, Thunder Basin is home to host Laramie, then finishes the regular season with a pair of tough road games, at Natrona County and at Sheridan.
The Bolts' focus won't be beyond Friday, Trent said, as Thunder Basin will approach the Laramie game with only that week in mind.
"Laramie has improved from where they were last year," Trent said. "I think they had 18 kids out last year by the time we played them for the last game o the season.
"They're turned a lot of things around and they're still a program that's trying to develop. We just have to focus up and play them like it's any other week."
