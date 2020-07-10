The Roughriders started the first day of the Phil Brown Classic in Jamestown, North Dakota, with two wins Friday. The Gillette American Legion Post 42 baseball team started the day with a 6-1 win over LaMoure, North Dakota, and ended it with an 8-0 mercy rule win over Fergus Falls, Minnesota, in the nightcap.
"Today was a big day for us," Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. "We've started to play like us again."
Sophomore Jason Fink got the start for Post 42 in the first game, tossing six innings and giving up just one unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts. Senior Dalton Martin closed out the game by striking out the side in the seventh inning.
"It was a good one today from Jason. He's had a couple tough ones this year," Perleberg said. "He was in a pitcher's duel with (LaMoure's) ace out there today and we needed him to pitch well, and he did."
The Roughriders faced Jace Hanson, a University of Jamestown commit, who came into the game with a 1.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings. Gillette put up five earned runs on him.
Brody Richardson and Cole Swisher led Gillette with two RBIs each. The Roughriders' run production came less from their bats and more from their plate discipline. During the first game, the Gillette reached base 10 times via walk and three more times from a hit by pitch.
"I was pleased with our plate discipline," Perleberg said. "We didn't swing at bad pitches. We waited for ours and didn't swing at his."
The game was tied at 1 going into the fifth inning, but the Roughriders put up four runs and held the lead for the rest of the game.
In the nightcap, Richardson got the start on the mound against Fergus Falls and dominated the Minnesota team. In five innings, Richardson struck out six and only allowed two hits for a complete-game shutout.
"It was just me trusting my defense, just trying to let them make the plays," Richardson said.
Richardson threw 73 pitches, 51 of them strikes.
At the plate, each of Gillette's first six hitters in the lineup had at least one RBI, with Kaleb Lewis and Garrett Lynde plating two each. The Roughriders came out and scored five runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth, activating the tournament mercy rule.
Fergus Falls had one more chance at the plate to score in the fifth, but Richardson went one-two-three, striking out his last batter on three pitches.
"Most of my strikeouts were on fastballs," Richardson said. "I was just getting it by them."
The Roughriders had an impressive day all-around Friday, outscoring their opponents 14-1. Coming off two conference wins against Lamarie on Wednesday that broke a three-game losing streak, Gillette quickly has a four-game winning streak going into tournament play Saturday.
"Today set the statement that we're here and we're ready to go, so they better be ready," Fink said. "We're getting tougher with each game we play and we're a better team than how we were playing last week."
Gillette already clinched a spot in the semifinal game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and will play the winner of the Dickinson and Fergus Falls game.
"We want to get there tomorrow and not overlook our opponent," Perleberg said. "There has never been a tournament I've coached in that's been easy, so this won't be easy."
The winner of the semifinal will advance to the championship game at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
