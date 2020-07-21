Kaleb Lewis said having to pitch to himself right now would “not be healthy for me mentally.”
Lewis, a senior for the Roughriders who committed in April to play baseball for Mount Marty University, is arguably the hottest American Legion hitter in the state of Wyoming.
Lewis has played in 19 games in July so far, totaling 50 official at bats. In that span, Lewis has 31 hits, 32 RBIs and 24 runs scored. That’s good for a .620 batting average this month.
“There hasn’t been many streaks like this throughout the years, that’s for sure,” said Nate Perleberg, longtime coach of the Roughriders. “These are few and far between.”
While Lewis has been finding gaps in defenses and driving in runs with situational hitting, he’s also found his power swing. Lewis has five home runs on the season, four coming in July.
One of those homers was a walk-off three-run shot that clinched the Veterans Classic championship game for Gillette in Rapid City this past weekend, the club’s first road tournament win since 2018.
“There’s never a lack of confidence with (Lewis). He is a confident dude,” Perleberg said. “He thinks he’s the best player on the field and that’s hard to teach. You either have that or you don’t.”
Perleberg said Lewis’ power doesn’t necessarily make him an aggressive hitter at the plate. In fact, the coach compared his cleanup hitter to Major League legend Barry Bonds.
“(Bonds) would not chase pitches and I’ve noticed that with (Lewis). He’ll take a walk anytime he’s up there,” Perleberg said. “He’s not going to swing at your pitch, he’s going to swing at his pitch.”
Lewis leads the team with 39 walks on the year.
Perleberg said this is Lewis’ third year starting on the varsity squad, and he’s made improvements to his game and to his character with each passing year within the program.
Mason Powell, who typically hits in the No. 3 spot in the lineup in front of Lewis, has been playing with Lewis since 2017. Powell said seeing his teammate dominate American Legion baseball this summer hasn’t been surprising.
“When someone works as hard as he does, it doesn’t catch you by surprise,” Powell said. “What’s surprising about it is that it’s baseball and it’s so hard to do what he’s been doing, you don’t see this in baseball a lot and it’s just all the hard work he’s put in.”
Powell said the Roughriders’ dugout gets a jolt of energy every time they watch Lewis dig into the batter’s box. He said Lewis is a “by example” kind of leader for the team.
“He’s not going to give anybody a huge speech, that’s not him,” Powell said. “He’ll just go up and hit a double to start an inning. That’s how he sets the example.”
Through 52 games this season, Lewis leads the team in RBIs (65), walks (39), hits (67), runs (67), batting average (.465) and on base percentage (.565).
“It’s really fun, it’s like watching a kid go up and try and hit a beach ball,” Powell said. “It feels odd if he doesn’t get a hit.”
Perleberg said he shares a lot of similarities with his cleanup hitter, especially when it comes to baseball and the competitive nature of it.
“He’s a relentless competitor, he gets what it means to compete,” Perleberg said. “He believes in himself and he wants to be at the plate. Those are the guys you want in your lineup.”
Lewis, who has a 10-game hitting streak coming out of the Veterans Classic tournament this weekend, attributes his success at the plate to mental focus.
“It felt great to get on some baseballs as a team,” Lewis said. “I feel like I’m just focused, I’m not hot, just at a different level of focus and the guys trying to pitch to me, I’d say right now it’s probably pretty tough.”
Lewis as well as the rest of the Roughriders’ squad will look to carry the momentum from winning the Veterans Classic into this week when it gets into the heart of the conference schedule. Perleberg said conference records determine seeding for the state tournament that starts Aug. 5 in Rock Springs.
“Our focus is to be loose and ready to go, pitching and offensively,” Lewis said. “Winning always feels good.”
Roughriders win six in a row, win tourney in Rapid City, SD
The Roughriders took home the 2020 Veterans Classic trophy after going 6-0 in the tournament this weekend in Rapid City, South Dakota. The win is Gillette’s third tournament win this season and the club’s first road tournament win since 2018.
The Roughriders dominated opposing pitching throughout the tournament, plating 75 runs while only allowing 26 runs against.
“I’m really happy for our guys, they worked really hard for it,” said Nate Perleberg, head coach of the Roughriders. “I think we’ve been in six tournaments this year and we’ve played in four championship games.
“I told the guys that it is not very common to play in that many championships in a season.”
The Veterans Classic hosted 12 teams from Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, Nebraska and South Dakota. Gillette went 5-0 in pool play to earn the top seed from their pool and to clinch a spot in the championship game on Sunday.
In the championship, the Roughriders were able to mercy rule Alliance (Nebraska) by a score of 15-3 in five innings. Bode Rivenes got his fourth win of the season on the mound.
Kaleb Lewis ended the game in dramatic fashion with a walk off three-run homer to activate the mercy rule. Lewis was 15-18 with 14 RBIs and two homers in Rapid City this weekend.
The Roughriders will finish out conference play for the next two weeks before the state tournament in Rock Springs begins on Aug. 5. Gillette’s next match up will be at home against Cheyenne Post 6 for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
For full game stories from this weekend, go to gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.