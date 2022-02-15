Team chemistry carrying top-ranked Thunder Basin

The five starters on the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team have been playing together since the third grade.
Seniors Deegan Williams, Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker, Ethan Cox and McKale Holte have grown up playing basketball together and have won plenty of games since joining the Bolts’ program. The five seniors have helped lead Thunder Basin to a 15-3 record this year with three games left in the regular season.
The Bolts play a fast, high-tempo style that relies on trust and team chemistry in order to be successful. Junior Kayden LaFramboise and sophomore Bodie Williams have also contributed impactful minutes coming off the bench.
The Bolts have been the unanimous No. 1 team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings for the majority of the season and are considered one of the title favorites after returning five core players from last year’s state runner-up team.
Thunder Basin continued to roll this weekend with a pair of big wins over Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. The Bolts beat the No. 5-ranked Indians 57-45 on Friday and the No. 2-ranked Thunderbirds 76-49 on Saturday.
Friday’s matchup featured two of the best scorers in the state. Central’s Nathanial Talich went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in Class 4A with 24.8 points per game while Thunder Basin’s Deegan Williams came in at No. 2 with 21.8 points per game.
During Friday’s win, Williams scored a team-high 26 points and Talich finished with 28.
Williams earned all-state honors last year at point guard and has a solid argument to be made for the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year award this year. Aside from knowing how to get to the basket and to the free throw line, Williams leads Class 4A in assists (7.5 per game), steals (4.1) and is No. 5 in rebounding (8.3), according to WyoPrep.com.
Holte is another all-state returner for the Bolts at shooting guard and is No. 10 in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Holte has started to find his stride again after missing roughly a month of the season with an ankle injury.
The Bolts haven’t just found their rhythm on the offensive side. Saturday’s win over No. 2-ranked East was the third consecutive game Thunder Basin didn’t allow its opponent to reach 50 points.
The key to the Bolts’ success all season has been trust, Williams said. That trust is crucial on both sides of the court.
“Even when people are having off nights you just have to have that trust,” Williams said. “This was a big weekend for us and the chemistry is just getting better and better and we’re getting more and more consistent.”
Last year’s team played in Thunder Basin’s first ever boys state championship game but lost 55-40 to Central. All five starters on this year’s team played in big roles during last year’s playoff run and now have the advantage of having playoff experience.
“We have a lot guys that have played in a lot of big games,” Baker said. “We have guys that have played in (championships) for football, basketball and soccer so we have guys that have been in those types of games and I think our experience in those games will definitely help us down the stretch.”
The main goal for everyone on the team is to bring home Thunder Basin’s first boys basketball state title. But for now the Bolts are focused on claiming the No. 1 seed out of a stacked Eastern Conference.
The top 5 teams in the basketball rankings are all from the East. Behind Thunder Basin and East is Kelly Walsh, Sheridan and Central. Laramie, Cheyenne South and Campbell County could also present a tough matchup come playoff time.
Rory Williams is in his fifth season coaching at Thunder Basin. This is a special group for coach Williams as he’s coached the five seniors for practically their whole lives.
The closeness of the team is going to play a big part in the Bolts’ success next month, he said.
“Our team chemistry and trust is going to be huge,” coach Williams said. “It’s all about trusting each other and making the extra pass and taking the easy shots and our guys have really bought into that.
“When everyone is on the same page it just makes life way easier and they’ve really bought into what we’ve wanted to do for a long time and it just continues to get better.”
This weekend’s sweep was a big step forward for the Bolts. The team hopes to finish out the regular season strong. Thunder Basin will have two crucial conference games with Kelly Walsh and Sheridan this weekend.
The Bolts will play the Trojans on Friday in Casper and host the Broncs on Saturday at TBHS. Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a home game against crosstown Campbell County on Feb. 24.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be March 3-5 at Cheyenne South. The state tournament will be March 10-12 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
