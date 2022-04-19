For the first time since last June, the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team won a game in front of the home crowd this weekend at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The Mustangs beat the Rapid City Marshals 59-51 on Saturday night. The win pushes the Mustangs to 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in league play in the Champions Indoor Football League.
Wyoming led for all but 2 minutes of Saturday’s win. The team totaled nine touchdowns including six scores on the ground. The Mustangs rushing attack played a big part in the team’s ability to lock up its first win of the season, quarterback Eric Caldwell said.
“The run game was very important tonight,” Caldwell said. “It helped us establish the line of scrimmage and they just couldn’t stop us.”
The running back tandem of Tabyus Taylor and To’Mas Newman combined for seven touchdowns on the night. Newman found the end zone four times on the ground including a game-sealing 39-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“This was a very big win,” Caldwell said. “Our main goal was to come in here and change the narrative and we did that. This was a big game for us.”
Caldwell threw two touchdowns passes in the game, including a 19-yard connection with Taylor early in the fourth quarter and a 36-yard strike to wide receiver Rashad Ridley midway through the second quarter. Defensive back Myron Mounds scored on defense with an interception he returned 35 yards for a touchdown in the second half.
The Mustangs have faced plenty of adversity with an ownership change and a coaching staff change already this season. But being able to come out and win in front of the home crowd gives the team plenty of momentum looking ahead to the rest of the season, wide receiver and kicker Michael Barulich said.
“This win was great for the team,” Barulich said. “I’m just so happy for the guys because we put some much effort into this. Credit to our coaches for coming in and giving us a great game plan.”
Curtis Williams — who took over as head coach earlier this month— coached his third game with the team this weekend. Barulich credits the new staff for preparing the players for the matchup with Rapid City.
“They came in here with a different mindset this week that they were going to trust us and let us do what we do best and it worked out,” Barulich said. “We’re just happy to have them and credit to our guys for going out there and executing the game plan.”
The Mustangs have six more regular season games left to try and clinch their first playoff berth in team history. The top 6 teams will clinch a playoff spot with the top 2 teams receiving a bye, according to the league’s website.
Wyoming will hit the road next week for a matchup with the Topeka Tropics next weekend. The Mustangs and Tropics will play at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in Kansas.
