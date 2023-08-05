Gillette College Men's Soccer
The Gillette College men's soccer team practices Wednesday outside of the Pronghorn Center in Gillette as they prepare to take the field this fall.

 Ed Glazar

Before the start of Wednesday’s afternoon practice, men’s soccer coach Alex Machin told his team to get ready to run after practice as a punishment. One of the goalkeepers wore white pants instead of the black that everyone else was supposed to wear, and a little mistake like that means the team runs.

