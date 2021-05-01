The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school golf teams hosted a tournament Friday afternoon at Bell Nob Golf Course. While both schools played well as a team, one golfer had the best round of his high school career.
Thunder Basin's Colter Praus won the boys side of the tournament with a score of 70, which broke the school record for lowest score in 18 holes, coach Kameron Hunter said. Praus' round led the Bolts boys to tie with Campbell County for a second place finish with a score of 329.
Brenden Costello earned 10th place with a score of 85, followed by Ethan Shelledy (86), Carter Parker (88), Kaleb Balzer (90), Jayce Delancy (93) and Nathan Tystad (97).
Campbell County's second place finish as a team was led by Shay Leupold's second place finish with a score of 77. Payton Wasson finished fifth with 79, followed by Brant Morrison (86) and Dawson Reed (87).
Praus wasn't the only winner for Thunder Basin during the tournament. The Bolt girls team won the tournament with a second-place score from Karissa Tranas (78), a third-place score of 79 from Maria Farnum and a fourth place finish by Darby Barstad with a score of 81.
Arilyn Johnson shot a 93 while Hailey Westbrook and Alysa Harcharik both shot a 94.
Campbell County's lone female golfer, Myah Hammerquist, shot a 103.
