Sign up for ’Riders baseball programs
The Post 42 Gillette Roughriders American Legion baseball team will host sign-ups for the 2021 season Feb. 1-2.
Players born from 2002 to 2008 (grades 7-12) are eligible to sign up for the Roughriders, the Rustlers, the prep team and the Junior Riders team. All new players are welcome to join.
Players may sign-up from 5-7 p.m. each day at the Riders Clubhouse, 911 E. Longmont St.
For program costs or questions about registration, visit gilletteriders.com or contact coach Nate Perleberg at 307-689-4542 or gilletteriders@gmail.com.
Urban Meyer makes jump to the NFL
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.
The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target, and Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday. Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships would signify a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.
Meyer went 187-32 in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs.
Heralded baseball guru to consult for MLB
NEW YORK — Former Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.
Epstein will work with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts, MLB said Thursday,
MLB is considering possible rules changes such as expanding the designated hitter to the National League. The DH was adopted by the American League for the 1973 season and was used by the NL as an experiment last year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Alabama’s Fab 4 set to enter NFL draft
Four stars from Alabama’s national championship team, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, are leaving early to enter the NFL draft.
Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced their intentions to leave this week — all are considered potential first-round picks.
Virus means pros only at Pebble Beach
The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players.
The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament with a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country.
The tournament also is losing one of its golf courses. The 156-man field on Feb. 11-14 will play only at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. It typically includes the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
UFC makes major change to pot policy
The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy.
The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion confirmed Thursday that it will no longer worry about positive tests for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, unless it believes a fighter used it intentionally to enhance performance.
All other cannabinoids derived naturally from marijuana are no longer prohibited substances, said Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance.
— From Staff, Wire Reports
