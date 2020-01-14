The Gillette Wild (16-18) took a W and an L in Cody over the weekend in a series against the Yellowstone Quake (12-19).
In Friday’s first game, the Wild won 4-2 with goals from Keedin Denny, Jacob Kaminski, Declan Young and Ausint Newson. Goalie Shane Phillips saved 29 of 31 shots on net.
On Saturday, the Quake defeated the Wild 4-1 after getting up to a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period. Wild defenseman Mason Hoffman scored the lone Wild goal in the third period.
Gillette won 10 of its first 11 games and is 6-17 since.
The Frontier Division’s top three teams — the Bozeman Icedogs (28-5), Sheridan Hawks (28-6) and Great Falls Americans (26-4) — have all clinched playoff spots already with about six weeks left in the regular season.
Four teams in each division make the playoffs, and the Wild sits at fourth with Yellowstone behind them. Gillette has 13 games left in the season.
Their next game is at 7:05 p.m. Friday hosting the Sheridan Hawks at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.