The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team fired its entire coaching staff following the team's 40-38 home-opener loss to the Dallas Prime on Saturday.
Steven Titus, a local defense attorney, bought the Mustangs from the Pick-Six Entertainment ownership group based in South Dakota last week, according to the team's Facebook page.
“It is exciting to bring ownership home to Gillette. The Mustangs are fortunate to have the commitment of amazing community partners and I am excited to keep the resources of these partnerships here at home for the benefit of the Mustangs," Titus said in the press release. "There will be no cost spared and no excuse accepted as to why the Mustangs won’t be in the annual running for a national championship."
After buying the team, Titus rehired Del Shelstad as general manager and CEO of the team. Shelstad was also given a percentage stake of the organization, according to the press release.
Michael Coleman was in his first season as Wyoming's head coach. The team started the season 0-2, including a 40-38 loss to the semi-professional Dallas Prime on Saturday at Cam-plex.
