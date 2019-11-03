Campbell County High School football ended its season with a 24-20 loss at Thunder Basin on Friday in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
For the Camels, it was a game of what-could-have-beens, comebacks and glimpses of better days for a former powerhouse Class 4A program that’s been down for the last few seasons.
First-year head coach Andrew Rose called Friday the most complete game his team has played all season.
What could have been
In the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, the Camels were going to go for it on fourth and 2 at their own 13-yard line. But senior tight end Micah Krumberger jumped offsides to move the Camels back 5 yards and create a long-shot chance of making the first down deep on their own side of the field.
Rose decided to go for it again anyway. Running back Will Miller couldn’t make up the difference and the Bolts turned the short field around to score.
“We didn’t have enough timeouts to call them and keep the clock stopped,” Rose said about his decision to forego a punt. “So we had to go for it.”
Rose said he would have gone for it on fourth down again if faced with the same situation again.
“I want them to know that I’ll never quit testing them,” Rose said. “I think they deserve that from me to have that kind of trust in them.”
The late Bolts touchdown put the Bolts up by two scores.
Camels quarterback Kaden Race threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Hilliard on the next drive to cut the deficit to 24-20. But the ensuing onside kick was recovered by TBHS, which got one first down and ran out the clock in the first playoff football game between the two Gillette high schools.
Comebacks
Campbell County’s first offensive drive lasted three plays and 59 seconds. The Camels punted to Thunder Basin, gave up good field position and less than 3 minutes into the game, Thunder Basin had a 7-0 lead.
But Miller and junior quarterback Kaden Race ran a methodical 6-minute, 45-second drive and scored on their next possession on a 5-yard run from Miller up the middle.
Brady Tompkins, a sophomore who started the season on junior varsity, stripped Bolts quarterback Mason Hamilton early in the second quarter. He scooped up the ball with one hand and ran down to the 7-yard line setting up Miller to score on the next play.
The Camels took their first-ever lead over the Bolts 14-7 after the play.
Camels defensive lineman Ashten Johnson suffered a knee injury in the regular season 51-14 loss to Thunder Basin that sidelined him for five weeks.
He made his return Friday, and started at fullback for the first time in his career. He ran the ball twice for 10 yards and was the lead blocker throughout the game, clearing the way for CCHS ball carriers.
“I’m extremely proud of myself, and I’m extremely proud of the team,” said Johnson, a senior. “But it’s still the last football game ever, last time putting on the pads, so it’s really hard.”
Race struggled all season throwing the ball. Going into the playoff game, he had the worst completion percentage of any Class 4A starting quarterback (32.4%), and threw 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in the regular season.
On the last Camels offensive play of the season, he threw a deep pass right into the hands of receiver Tanner Hilliard. Hilliard ran in for a 60-yard touchdown, and the Camels’ last offensive play was a touchdown.
“That ball that he threw at the end, that was a ball that we needed all season long, and he just finally got it,” Rose said. “It was just finesse, touch ... dropped right down into the basket.”
More to come
One season into the Rose era the Camels made the playoffs for the first time in three years and fought the No. 1 team in the state to a one-score game in November.
Race intends to come back to quarterback the Camels in his senior season. He didn’t play last year because of fall baseball, but said his experience this season made his decision easy for next year.
“I wish I would’ve played sophomore year,” Race said. “This whole year was just awesome. I love all these guys.”
Miller was in a backup role most of the season behind Pitter. The underclassman back still managed to pick up more than 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season. With two years left to play, he’s someone the Camels can build an offense around, Rose said.
“Mark my words: Either next year or the year after, he’s just going to flop Pitter. He’s going to lead the state in rushing, guaranteed,” Rose said.
Tompkins, also a sophomore, was pulled up to varsity late in the season and immediately proved to be a force on both sides of the ball.
With many top playmakers returning next season to try to build the Camels back to their former glory, the group of 12 seniors made their mark. They were experienced in blowout losses and winless seasons, and they used those to get the Camels’ first two wins and playoff berth since Gillette became a two-school town.
“We’re not done yet,” Race said. “They’re all just saying stick with it. I mean, they all did for three years, so just telling all of us to pass on the tradition, just keep playing hard-nosed football.”
The last game of the season is the only game when the losing team is the last off the field.
There were tears and hugs and advice given from the senior Camels to those who have games left to play. Johnson spoke after the huddle and simply thanked all of his teammates for letting him be a part of this. Friends, parents and Bolts came over to say what a great last game it was.
“They’re part of my family and they’ll always be part of my family,” Rose said. “My kid, when he plays football in the living room, (he) plays like he’s Vijay, plays like he’s Alan (Robles), plays like he’s Miller, throws the ball he says he’s Kaden Race. They mean so much to me and my family just because they’re setting such a great example for my son.”
A group of three senior Camels took a knee together and waited through the cold, windless night until every other player, fan and coach had left so they could get one nostalgic moment alone in the last stadium they would ever play in.
“I wouldn’t trade these guys for a state championship,” Johnson said. “Just to even put on pads with these guys, I’m so extremely honored and happy to be a part of this group.”
