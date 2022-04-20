The skin on Curtis Williams' right calf was riddled with scabs sitting in room 227 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Gillette Conference Center on Tuesday.
Williams didn't hesitate to show off his new and still-healing tattoo on his calf — a black, green and gold Wyoming Mustangs logo — that he'd gotten less than a week before. He was hired by the professional indoor football team last month and had just won his first game 59-51 over the Rapid City Marshals over the weekend.
Despite winning the team's first game of the season to bring the Mustangs to 1-4 on the season, Williams was fired Monday night. At least that's what he claimed happened.
Williams invited the News Record to his hotel room late Tuesday morning. In a recorded interview, he said Mustangs CEO, part-owner and general manager Del Shelstad and team owner Steven Titus fired him the night before he resigned to replace him with offensive coordinator Cedric Walker.
"They wanted to pay me $2,500 in hush money," Williams said. "I told them I'd give them to 2 p.m. (Tuesday) and that I want $5,000."
"At first they wanted him to resign and say he had some medical reasons," said Amy Kemp, Williams' fiancee, who was in the hotel room. "He's not sick and there are no health reasons. ... Is that normal for them to offer money to someone who isn't even ill?"
Three hours later, Titus confirmed Williams and the team mutually agreed to part ways due to medical issues with Williams. Titus, Shelstad and Williams declined to share the details of the contract buyout.
Shelstad said he and Titus met with Williams on Monday night to get medical documentation and to offer him a severance package for his resignation. Shelstad claims Williams wanted to meet back with the owners Tuesday to renegotiate the severance pay.
Williams also claimed he was fired because the players told Shelstad they refused to play for him anymore.
"They told me that they didn't want to play for me," Williams said. "I've been here three weeks. ... You've seen the turnaround. How do I get fired on my day off?"
Titus and Shelstad told the News Record on Tuesday that Williams was never fired. But Williams claims he was fired then later offered money to resign for medical reasons. He signed the resignation letter Tuesday in order to walk away with some kind of financial compensation, he said.
"I had to sign this agreement," Williams said Tuesday afternoon. "It's the best thing for me and my family or else I'd be stuck out here."
Williams did not respond to calls or text messages after signing his resignation letter Tuesday.
"Coach Williams is no longer the coach of the Wyoming Mustangs due to undisclosed medical reasons," Shelstad said. "We know the reasons but that's not disclosable. It's his rights to keep that to himself and we absolutely respect that.
"It was not something that we saw coming. It was just something that happened. In the spirit of how this all went down, we're just trying to take the high road and do the right thing."
Sheldstad declined to provide further comment on what medical condition caused Williams to step down as head coach. Williams told the News Record he had a seizure last week and was unable to get the right medication to prevent another one from happening.
"I did have a seizure last week because I ran out of my medication," Williams said. "It was the first one I'd had in months, and then all of the sudden they don't want me to travel. It was weird how it all went down. I literally had a seizure, and they knew I had it and then they just started to release my players."
Williams claims that he was forced out of the head coaching job by Walker, who Williams hired as a coordinator last month. Williams believes Walker approached Shelstad and Titus and told them to fire Williams and promote Walker.
"The truth is I know a lot of things that they don't want out there in the public," Williams said. "They want me to go quietly so that I'll keep my mouth shut."
Williams wasn't the only coach to lose his job this week. Special teams coordinator Chris Robertson was also fired Tuesday.
It was the second time Robertson was fired from the team. He was fired when Coleman's staff was dismissed but later rehired by Williams last month.
"I was told that CW (Williams) had a meeting with DS (Shelstad) and he had told CW that players had come to DS and said that they didn't trust him and he wanted coach Walker to be the head coach," Robertson said in a Facebook message to the News Record. "He also told me that DS had told him that Walker had questioned why they even hired CW and that CW didn't even do anything so why were they paying him."
Robertson was fired by Walker the same day he took over as head coach. Titus said he gives the head coach complete control over who is on the coaching staff, and it was Walker's decision to fire Robertson.
"Four out of the five games my special teams unit was the best unit on the field and the only game that it wasn't (it) was the second Omaha game and I wasn't on the sidelines," Robertson said. "They put me as the 'eye in the sky' and Coach (Kerry) Locklin made all the special teams calls. When I brought that up to Walker about special teams, he couldn't deny it."
