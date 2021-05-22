The Campbell County High School softball team made history this weekend by winning the first ever state championship in the sport's inaugural season. The Camels beat Cheyenne Central 14-9 in the title game at Energy Capital Sports Complex Saturday afternoon.
It was no easy journey for the Camels to become state champs after the team fell into the loser's bracket with a 12-10 to Central Friday afternoon. But with the tournament being double elimination, Campbell County still had a chance to win the title.
The Camels took full advantage of the opportunity by winning three games in a row Saturday. Campbell County beat Kelly Walsh 13-10 in the semifinal before beating Central twice in a row in the championship.
The Camels beat the Indians 14-11 but had to rematch them immediately after since it was Central's first loss of the tournament. In the second game, the Camels were able to hold off the Indians 14-9.
"We just made history," freshman Missy West said. "I'm thankful for every single one of my teammates because they came onto the field and gave it everything out there."
The Camels went into the tournament as the No. 3 seed from the East after ending the regular season tied with Central and Cheyenne East in the conference standings.
Campbell County had to face a tough Cody team in the first round, beating the Fillies 12-3 Thursday afternoon. The Camels came back and beat crosstown No. 1 seed Thunder Basin 16-8 Friday before falling to Central later that afternoon.
But Campbell County held strong and won out in the loser's bracket to become Wyoming's first state softball champions.
The Camels ended the season 18-8. For coach Haley Gray, the team's first state title is just the beginning for Campbell County's softball program.
"This is absolutely amazing," Gray said. "And we're just going to keep getting better."
For more on the Camels high school softball championship, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or read Tuesday's print edition.
