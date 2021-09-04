Sydnee Streitz wasn’t expecting to be a team manager during her sophomore season at Campbell County High School.
Streitz, 16, was a standout athlete in all three sports she played last season. She excelled in volleyball, basketball and soccer at the varsity level during her freshman year.
The potential for her sophomore season was limitless as she worked to make a name for herself across the state. But that plan changed just two weeks after her freshman year ended at Campbell County.
Playing in a summer league basketball game in June in Rapid City, South Dakota, Streitz went up for a rebound just as she has a thousand times before. But Streitz landed on a wet part of the floor when she came down, causing her to slip and land awkwardly on her right leg.
Three days after the injury, a doctor diagnosed her with an MCL sprain. But the pain wasn’t getting any better.
Streitz knew something wasn’t right. After three weeks, her knee was still swollen and wasn’t healing on its own. That’s when Streitz went in for a second opinion and to get an MRI.
“They told me that I blew my knee out,” Streitz said. “They told me I had no ACL and a partially torn meniscus.”
For three weeks, Streitz thought she had a sore MCL that would heal by the time volleyball season started in August. Now she was facing an injury that would keep her on the bench for her entire sophomore season.
“That was definitely crushing,” Streitz said. “I was very emotional because I worked really hard to get where I’m at.”
Any athlete recovering from a major injury has good days and bad days, and Streitz is no different. The most important lesson Streitz has learned so far is to to grow stronger, both mentally and physically, through the adversity.
A full-time process
Just two months removed from tearing her ACL, Streitz already has been out of sports for the longest period since she first started playing them.
The worst injury she ever faced was knocking a few teeth out during a game. Tearing her ACL went straight to the top of the list.
Streitz has grown up in the gym and on the field. Now the rehabilitation process has allowed her to expand her hobbies and to do things she never would have had the opportunity to do with a full-time sports schedule.
Streitz has always been involved with music but the knee injury has allowed her to expand the hobby and to learn a new instrument. On top of playing the cello, Streitz has been learning how to play the violin.
“It’s going to be weird (not playing this year) but then again I’m able to fill my time with things I could never do before,” Streitz said. “I’m taking classes I could never take before and I’m learning how to play a second instrument and I’m also helping my dad build a car so I can drive an old cool car to school.”
Another added benefit of her newly acquired free time is to be able to watch her younger brother play sports for a change. Last year, Streitz watched a total of three quarters of her brother’s football games, and the three quarters were of different games.
“It’s a blessing in disguise I guess you can say,” Streitz said. “Maybe not the best one, but it has its perks along with the not-so-good things. I just have to work with what I’ve got.”
Streitz’s new schedule isn’t completely clear now that she can’t play volleyball this fall. Streitz has physical therapy three times a week for an hour and a half each session.
“I’m very serious in PT,” Streitz said. “If I don’t do that then it’s just going to be hard for me in the long run, and there will just be unnecessary pain if I don’t do what I need to do to get my knee healed properly.”
Streitz’s goal for her sophomore year at Campbell County was to lead the Camels in volleyball, basketball and soccer. Now, her sophomore year is all about getting in the best shape of her life to complete those same goals during her junior and senior seasons.
Supported by her coach
Braidi Lutgen hasn’t coached her first basketball game at Campbell County yet, but she’s already solidified herself as one of key supporters for Streitz during her recovery.
Lutgen, who took over the CCHS girls basketball program after longtime coach Mitch Holst stepped down in May, was coaching Streitz when she tore her ACL. Lutgen knows better than anyone what the star athlete is going through.
Lutgen tore her ACL during her senior season at CCHS in 1996. She’s taken it upon herself to be there for Streitz as she works to get back to full strength.
“She’s been by my side this entire time,” Streitz said. “She even dropped off a book a week before my surgery at my house. She was saying, ‘If you ever need a pick-me-up, read this book.’ She’s just been really helpful 100% of the way.”
As a former basketball star at CCHS herself, Lutgen knows how much being an athlete can become an identity for a high school student. After an injury that causes an athlete to miss significant time, it becomes difficult for a student to find different outlets to relieve stress and to have fun, Lutgen said.
“Sports just becomes part of your identity and you’re always driving and you’re usually setting your daily goals around your sports,” Lutgen said. “It can be very emotionally impactful, so I think it’s important to be a part of her supporting cast.”
Plenty of time left
There isn’t a great word to describe how Streitz feels about her ACL injury. While she’s not happy that she tore her ACL, she is grateful that it happened going into her sophomore year.
Streitz plans on resting a full year before returning to action for her junior and senior years.
“It does suck because I did have to spend my time last summer working to earn those varsity positions and I can’t continue to build on that this year,” Streitz said. “But I do have two years to rebuild as a player and to get better as a player.”
Last year, Streitz didn’t know what her favorite sport was out of the three she played. But sitting in the gym on Tuesday and watching the Camel volleyball team practice, Streitz admitted it was volleyball.
Teams from across the state won’t have to face Streitz at the volleyball net this fall. Streitz won’t be leaping for rebounds during basketball season and she won’t be launching shots on the soccer field in the spring.
At least not this season.
But Streitz has a plan. That plan is to come back stronger than ever and to lead Campbell County during her final two years of high school. Those who saw Streitz make three varsity teams as a freshman know that when Streitz sets a goal, she’ll do anything to reach it.
The most important thing for Streitz this year will be to support her teammates and to be there for them just like she was last year. Lutgen knows how teammates can become lifelong friends, which is why the coach offered Streitz the position of team manager for the upcoming basketball season.
While she won’t be helping her team in the rebound or assist category, Streitz accepted.
Streitz wants to help the Camels anyway she can.
