Ever since the Thunder Basin High School football team beat Cheyenne East 31-30 on a late field goal in the season’s third game, it seemed likely the teams would meet again.
Eight weeks later, the rematch is here. East will travel four hours to Gillette on Friday to take on the No. 1 Bolts (10-0) in a state Class 4A semifinal game.
Thunder Basin is coming off a closer-than-expected 24-20 win over Campbell County last week. Coach Trent Pikula wants to make sure his players didn’t take away the wrong message from that game.
“I just don’t want them to think, ‘Oh jeez, we barely beat the Camels, we can’t beat these guys,’” he said. “That’s definitely not the case. I told them today, we’re the top seed for a reason.”
The Camels played as well as they could have last week, while the Bolts didn’t come close to their potential, Pikula said. This week, he knows his team needs to play much better football if it’s to advance to the state title game.
Cheyenne East also is coming off a couple of inconsistent results. The Thunderbirds finished the regular season with a 45-27 loss to Sheridan before upending Natrona County 35-14 last week in the quarterfinals.
“They’re a high school football team just like anybody else. You never know what you’re going to get, especially when you throw the ball like both of our teams do,” Pikula said. “If you’re having an off night throwing like we were on Friday against the Camels, it opens up a lot of things.”
At the helm of both of the throwing offenses are two of the state’s top quarterbacks. TBHS senior Mason Hamilton will be looking to bounce back from a couple of turnovers last week, because the QB on the other sideline has made his opponents pay for their mistakes this season.
East’s junior quarterback Graedyn Buell was 4A’s best passer by the numbers at the end of the regular season. He threw for 29 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while averaging 274 passing yards per game.
East’s specialty is long scoring plays, Pikula said. The majority of them are Buell to Chance Aumiller connections. Aumiller leads the state in receiving at more than 100 yards a game and he’s reached the end zone 17 times.
Aumiller has the ability to take games over with Buell throwing to him. That was the case against Natrona County in the regular season when he had 14 catches for 215 yards and five TDs.
The key to stopping East’s air attack is pressure, said TBHS senior linebacker Caleb Driskill. If Buell has time to scan the field, he can beat a lot of teams, but Driskill doesn’t think he can do that without time.
“They’re definitely the most talented offense that we’re going to play against, besides our own,” Driskill said. “We know all three phases of our defense are going to have to play lights out if we’re going to win.”
The Bolts have been biding their time to get back to the semifinal game for a year. Last season, they were upset by Sheridan 14-7, which became bulletin board material for the next 12 months.
Sheets of paper with “14-7” below the Broncs and Bolts logos were taped up all over for a constant reminder of how that loss felt.
“Our motto the whole time was, ‘Don’t let 14-7 happen again,’ so our whole offseason we prepared for that,” Hamilton said. “Then playing a sloppy first-round game, we came together and said, ‘That’s not going to win us a semifinal game.’”
At this point in the season, each game could be the final one for the senior class. Hamilton said “that hit home” for he and his teammates last week against CCHS and they’ve used that as extra motivation.
