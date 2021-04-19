The Gillette Roughriders Post 42 American Legion baseball team dropped a pair of games over the weekend, losing to the Billings Royals (Montana) 9-1 and 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Royals took an early lead with a four-run fourth inning and was able to hold on to the lead the rest of the way. Gillette struggled defensively with three errors in the field and at the plate with just four hits in the nine inning game.
Post 42 had five pitchers throw in game one. Brody Richardson, Jason Fink, Nate Zimmershied, Leighton Holden and Cory Schilling combined for seven earned runs, 11 strikeouts and 14 walks. As the starter, Richardson took the loss after giving up three earned runs.
At the plate, Colson Kluck led the team with two hits at the plate and drove in Gillette's only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning.
The teams played a seven inning game in game two with the Roughriders improving both offensively and defensively. Kaden Race took the loss on the mound but looked solid in his three innings of work, giving up two earned runs on two hits and striking out three.
Jamen Kolata and Matt Newlin combined for four innings of relief and gave up no runs and just three hits.
At the plate, Kluck drove in both of Gillette's runs on a single in the bottom of the first inning. The Roughriders collected five hits in the game and had two errors in the field defensively.
The pair of losses brings the team to 2-2 overall on the season. The Roughriders will return to action with a doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota) at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
