Things didn’t go right for Gillette College’s women’s soccer team in its first regular season game back home since 2020.
The Pronghorns, who have started the season 0-4, were on the run for the majority of the game against Northwest College as the Trappers pushed the ball upfield in a 5-1 win.
It wasn’t all bad. In fact, coach Anthony Longo loved the first minutes of the game.
“We started off strong, then we settle and we’re on our heels,” Longo said. “We let the game slip away and we go into halftime down three to nothing.”
But the Trappers found some cracks in the defense and built a three-goal lead in the first half.
Despite giving up those goals, freshman goalkeeper Maisie Vietti had a solid game. She struggled in a road loss to Central Wyoming College on Monday and was challenged to do better. Vietti fought hard and limited mistakes.
But it wasn’t enough. The young defense put Vietti in some difficult situations early on.
The first goal for the Trappers came in the 10th minute when Vietti blocked a few shots but was unable to hold the ball, giving a Trappers forward an opportunity at the net.
Trappers forward Autumn Wilson scored the next two goals, one of which was a breakaway situation in which she got passed the defense and only Vietti in front of her.
Facing a three-goal deficit coming out of halftime, the Pronghorns put together a solid 30 minutes of soccer. The defense was much tighter and the team was able to get a few more shots on goal than in the first half. With just over 13 minutes left in the game, sophomore Cesia Swain scored Gillette’s first goal of the game, bringing the score to 3-1.
“The first 30 minutes (of the second half) was awesome,” Longo said. “That’s the team we expect to see. There’s a lot of positives to take from that 30 (minutes).”
The momentum wouldn’t last long as the Trappers scored their fourth goal not two minutes after. Down 4-1 with 11 minutes to go, the Pronghorns began pressing more and being aggressive, which led to a fifth and final Trappers goal with three minutes left in the game.
The Pronghorns are still searching for their first win of the season, but Longo says he’s seen growth in the team, which is what this first season is all about considering the late start the team got and relative newness the players all have with one another.
Some of the Trapper players were familiar faces, especially to freshman Emma Nelson who graduated from Thunder Basin in May. Three of the Trappers’ players are Thunder Basin 2023 graduates as well: Riley Noles, Sam Bonar and Ashley Measles.
The Pronghorns are off until next Friday, Sept. 8 where they will host Lamar Community College at 1 p.m.
