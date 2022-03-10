The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won game one of a best-of-three playoff series 4-1 over the Bozeman Icedogs on Wednesday in Montana.
The Wild took an early 1-0 lead with a Caleb Sanborn goal assisted by Tucker Lien and Tristan Baker in the first period. After a scoreless second period from both teams, Gillette outscored the Icedogs 3-1 in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.
Declan Young scored first in the third period with a goal assisted by Isaac Young and Alex Duchemin. Will Blake gave the Wild a 3-0 lead with a goal assisted by Saizha Norwegian and Sky Solig before Isaac Young scored a big insurance goal late in the period assisted by Logan Dudinsky and Declan Young.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 34 saves on 35 shots.
The Wild and Icedogs will travel back to Gillette to finish out the playoff series. Gillette will host Bozeman for game two at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex. Game three will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Gillette if necessary.
